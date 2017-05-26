VPS Crowns Rune & Amelia Vans Park Series crowns Rune Glifberg and Amelia Brodka as the first ever VPS European park terrain champions.

Vans Park Series: Brazil Results Congrats to Pedro Barros for taking first place at the Brazil stop of the Vans Park Series. Check out the top eight here.

Vans Park Series: Brazil Live Webcast Tune in to watch all of the action from the Vans Park Series in Serra Negra, Brazil tomorrow.

Firing Line: Roman Pabich Roman goes up and over in the Vans bowl Down Under. The kids are more than alright. They're GD excellent!

Vans Park Series Australia Highlights If you missed the action last weekend, check out the highlights from Australia here.

Tom Schaar Wins Vans Park Series Australia Back to back rain delays did not stop the 2017 Vans Park Series Pro Tour Global Qualifiers in Australia. Check the results here.

Vans Park Series: Sydney Live Webcast Things are really heating up down in Australia at the Vans Park Series. Tune in to the live webcast at 4pm PST here.

Poppy Starr Wins VPS Australia 16-year-old Newcastle-native Poppy Starr Olsen is the winner of the VPS Oceania Continental Women’s Championships.

2017 Vans Park Series Official Trailer The Vans Pro Skate Park Series returns in 2017 with five qualifier stops in Australia, Brazil, Sweden, Canada, and the USA, followed by the World Championship in Chicago, IL. Get the full schedule and watch every stop here.