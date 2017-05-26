VPS Crowns Rune & Amelia
5/26/2017
Vans Park Series crowns Rune Glifberg and Amelia Brodka as the first ever VPS European park terrain champions. Introduced this year, the VPS Continental Championships provide an open path for regional talent to compete alongside qualifying VPS Tour Pros in the World Championships and a chance to earn a spot on the 2018 VPS Pro Tour.
Rune Glifberg
MENS RESULTS
1. Rune Glifberg
2. Sam Beckett
3. Vincent Matheron
Cathy, Amelia, Shani
WOMENS RESULTS
1. Amelia Brodka
2. Shani Bru
3. Catherine Marquis
VPS MEN’S PRO TOUR FINALS
LIVE BROADCAST AIRS SATURDAY, MAY 27 ON
RED BULL TVAT 6AM PST/ 9AM EST/ 3PMCET
-
5/26/2017
