Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

VPS Crowns Rune & Amelia

5/26/2017


Vans Park Series crowns Rune Glifberg and Amelia Brodka as the first ever VPS European park terrain champions. Introduced this year, the VPS Continental Championships provide an open path for regional talent to compete alongside qualifying VPS Tour Pros in the World Championships and a chance to earn a spot on the 2018 VPS Pro Tour.

750 Rune

 

Rune Glifberg

 

MENS RESULTS
1. Rune Glifberg

2. Sam Beckett

3. Vincent Matheron

 

750 amelia

Cathy, Amelia, Shani

 

WOMENS RESULTS

1. Amelia Brodka

2. Shani Bru

3. Catherine Marquis


VPS MEN’S PRO TOUR FINALS
LIVE BROADCAST AIRS SATURDAY, MAY 27 ON
RED BULL TVAT 6AM PST/ 9AM EST/ 3PMCET

© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.