Island Paradise: Monster Storms Bali Video

3/30/2018

Killer concrete in a South Pacific paradise? Sign us up! This is a prime example of work and play all mixed up into something marvelous. Book a trip to Bali now!

    October of last year, our European friends Rune Glifberg, Kevin Bækkel and Sam Beckett escaped their respective winter wonderlands and headed towards the fun and sun of Indonesia.
