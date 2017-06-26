New from Welcome

BS with TG: Ed Templeton Part 2 Ed Templeton and Tommy G are back with more BS'n in part 2 of 3.

In the Park: Shorty's Gardner, Partanen, Gravette and Kimbel wade through the cans and broken glass to get some quick licks at Shorty's.

Independent's "Barge At Will" Video Some of the most radical pools and terrain in the Southwest USA in this clip from Independent.

Illegal Civ Skate Program Gospel The crew rolls deep from North Hollywood to San Francisco to NYC.