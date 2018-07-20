Tristan Rennie’s Video Premiere: SoCal skateshop

We got a solid crew over to Omar Hassan’s backyard bowl for an afternoon session before heading to SoCal skateshop for Tristan Rennie’s Indy video premiere. Taco Dudes from Chino supplied the food, some skate obstacles were pulled out of the warehouse and a rad session went down behind the shop until dark, then everyone piled inside the shop to watch Tristan’s new part. The skating was amazing and everyone was blown away. Thanks to SoCal skateshop for having us! —RhinoOmar: “Your video is premiering tonight. Looks like you get to sweep the bowl, Tristan”Home-court advantage—Omar, fakie Smith grindTristan with a nod to BlenderSam Beckett, slob-grab grind over the boxCruise and Alex Perelson found some shade to check the actionTristan, alley-oop FSOClay Kreiner goes big, always. StalefishThought Gregson wouldn’t front blunt the hip?Flat Wall Bill, tuck knee invert in the deepAlex takes it over the hip into some shallow tranny. Even his shadow is stylishTristan drops an invert to fakieThen over to SoCal skateshop in Mission Viejo. Heavy metal parking lot outside……alleyway lurkingTaco Dudes supplied the food. Thanks, DudesDogs are always welcome on the skate sessionsSoCal shop employee Ryan Stewart starts off the session with a layback grindLook out! These dudes mean businessShop employee and ripper Connor Norris, ollie up to nosegrindAndrew Miller takes it out to frontside wallrideDuje Dragoyevich—say that three times fast. Backside 360 bonelessDaymein Hertenstein, backside wallride way up there!After the session we headed into the shop for the video premiereNice work on the video part, Tristan. Keep killing it! And be sure to thank your dad for taking you on the sessions!