Tristan Rennie’s Video Premiere: SoCal skateshop
7/20/2018
We got a solid crew over to Omar Hassan’s backyard bowl for an afternoon session before heading to SoCal skateshop for Tristan Rennie’s Indy video premiere. Taco Dudes from Chino supplied the food, some skate obstacles were pulled out of the warehouse and a rad session went down behind the shop until dark, then everyone piled inside the shop to watch Tristan’s new part. The skating was amazing and everyone was blown away. Thanks to SoCal skateshop for having us! —Rhino
Omar: “Your video is premiering tonight. Looks like you get to sweep the bowl, Tristan”
Home-court advantage—Omar, fakie Smith grind
Tristan with a nod to Blender
Sam Beckett, slob-grab grind over the box
Cruise and Alex Perelson found some shade to check the action
Tristan, alley-oop FSO
Clay Kreiner goes big, always. Stalefish
Thought Gregson wouldn’t front blunt the hip?
Flat Wall Bill, tuck knee invert in the deep
Alex takes it over the hip into some shallow tranny. Even his shadow is stylish
Tristan drops an invert to fakie
Then over to SoCal skateshop in Mission Viejo. Heavy metal parking lot outside…
…alleyway lurking
Taco Dudes supplied the food. Thanks, Dudes
Dogs are always welcome on the skate sessions
SoCal shop employee Ryan Stewart starts off the session with a layback grind
Look out! These dudes mean business
Shop employee and ripper Connor Norris, ollie up to nosegrind
Andrew Miller takes it out to frontside wallride
Duje Dragoyevich—say that three times fast. Backside 360 boneless
Daymein Hertenstein, backside wallride way up there!
After the session we headed into the shop for the video premiere
Nice work on the video part, Tristan. Keep killing it! And be sure to thank your dad for taking you on the sessions!
