Vans Pool Party 2018 Photos

This year’s Pool Party was even more festive than usual as it fell on Cinco De Mayo, and the opening ceremony was kicked off with a traditional mariachi band cranking out tunes next to the bowl. Not sure if the holiday had anything to do with the caliber of skating getting turned up, but it was on fire this year! The house was packed with skateboard fans, Steve Van Doren had the grill sparked up and the level of skateboarding was unbelievable. This event just gets gnarlier every year! —Rhino



Cinco De Mayo pool party! Navs approves



The battlefield as seen from the upper deck



Grosso’s on injured list but he'll be back in action shortly. We’re all sending love letters his way



The Pool Party is always a great place to catch up with old skate friends—Fish and Staab



South Bay heavy hitters, Mason Silva and Chris Russell



Sandro Dias took first in the Masters event, but he could have easily held his own in the Pro lineup. Yeah, he landed this



Sandro with a huge 540 in the square. This is how you grab that trophy



East Coasters Matt Dove and Collin Graham



Cab is no stranger to this contest



Lifeguard on duty—Salba and Hosoi



Big Ben Schroeder making the bowl look small



Lance and Lucero



Christian Hosoi smacks it to tail



Crowd favorite, Lance inverts in the round



All the way from the other side of the pond, Nicky Guerrero—solid as ever. Frontside invert



Lance takes off over the hip



Eric Nash brought his eggplant and left with second place in the Legends division



Chris Miller went off and took first place in the Legends. Chris with his son Lukas—turns out style is hereditary



George Orton hangs loose with Lance and Eddie Elguera



One of the baddest lensmen in skateboarding, MOFO!



This guy? No, this guy. Bennett and Dressen pointing fingers



Buddy, Bettie and Christian holding it down



Had to fan out with with one of my all-time favorite skaters, Rick Blackhart!



Posted on the edge of the coping the whole contest, Grosso, Pribble and Shark Dog



Kristy Van Doren presenting a check to Grind For Life’s Mike Rogers. Fuck cancer!



The Pro contest was lit! Bucky, melon to fakie around the corner



Moto Shibata was born in the late ‘90s but his crossbones are straight out of the ‘80s



The Pro event was so crazy Malba had to watch it on all fours



Fifteen-year-old Keegan Palmer stepped it up to the Pro event this year, tail grab around the corner



Alex Perelson’s patented kicky lien melon



Two-thousand-fourteen's winner, Tristan Rennie, skated great this year, invert to fakie



Clay Kreiner ain’t afraid to go big! Overhead lien air



Josh Rodriguez, egg revert



First time entering the Pool Party and Jimmy Wilkins turned some heads (including his own), Indy 540



Chris Russell had his game face on and qualified first in the semi-finals. Alley-oop egg



The crowd was on their feet for every run in the finals



Chris Russell, slob fastplant disaster into a solid third-place finish. Nice work, Muscle



Always great to watch Cory Juneau skate—massive FSO into second place



Tom Schaar fucking killed it and took home first for the second year in a row. Congrats, Tom!



Chris Russell and Steve Van Doren. As always, thanks for the great event, Vans!



The tre amigos. Now straight to bar?



Results:



Pro:

1st: Tom Schaar

2nd: Cory Juneau

3rd: Chris Russell



Masters:

1st: Sandro Diaz

2nd: Andy Macdonald

3rd: Chad Shetler



Legends:

1st: Chris Miller

2nd: Eric Nash

3rd: Steve Caballero