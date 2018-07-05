Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Vans Pool Party 2018 Photos

5/07/2018

This year’s Pool Party was even more festive than usual as it fell on Cinco De Mayo, and the opening ceremony was kicked off with a traditional mariachi band cranking out tunes next to the bowl. Not sure if the holiday had anything to do with the caliber of skating getting turned up, but it was on fire this year! The house was packed with skateboard fans, Steve Van Doren had the grill sparked up and the level of skateboarding was unbelievable. This event just gets gnarlier every year! —Rhino

1 750pxCinco De Mayo pool party! Navs approves

2 750pxThe battlefield as seen from the upper deck

3 750pxGrosso’s on injured list but he'll be back in action shortly. We’re all sending love letters his way

4 750pxThe Pool Party is always a great place to catch up with old skate friends—Fish and Staab

5 750pxSouth Bay heavy hitters, Mason Silva and Chris Russell

6 750pxSandro Dias took first in the Masters event, but he could have easily held his own in the Pro lineup. Yeah, he landed this

7 750pxSandro with a huge 540 in the square. This is how you grab that trophy

8 750pxEast Coasters Matt Dove and Collin Graham

9 750pxCab is no stranger to this contest

10 750pxLifeguard on duty—Salba and Hosoi

11 750pxBig Ben Schroeder making the bowl look small

12 750pxLance and Lucero

13 750pxChristian Hosoi smacks it to tail

14 750pxCrowd favorite, Lance inverts in the round

15 750pxAll the way from the other side of the pond, Nicky Guerrero—solid as ever. Frontside invert

16 750pxLance takes off over the hip

17 750pxEric Nash brought his eggplant and left with second place in the Legends division

18 750pxChris Miller went off and took first place in the Legends. Chris with his son Lukas—turns out style is hereditary

19 750pxGeorge Orton hangs loose with Lance and Eddie Elguera

20 750pxOne of the baddest lensmen in skateboarding, MOFO!

21 750pxThis guy? No, this guy. Bennett and Dressen pointing fingers

22 750pxBuddy, Bettie and Christian holding it down

23 750pxHad to fan out with with one of my all-time favorite skaters, Rick Blackhart!

24 750pxPosted on the edge of the coping the whole contest, Grosso, Pribble and Shark Dog

25 750pxKristy Van Doren presenting a check to Grind For Life’s Mike Rogers. Fuck cancer!

26 750pxThe Pro contest was lit! Bucky, melon to fakie around the corner

27 750pxMoto Shibata was born in the late ‘90s but his crossbones are straight out of the ‘80s

28 750pxThe Pro event was so crazy Malba had to watch it on all fours

29 750pxFifteen-year-old Keegan Palmer stepped it up to the Pro event this year, tail grab around the corner

30 750pxAlex Perelson’s patented kicky lien melon

31 750pxTwo-thousand-fourteen's winner, Tristan Rennie, skated great this year, invert to fakie

32 750pxClay Kreiner ain’t afraid to go big! Overhead lien air

33 750pxJosh Rodriguez, egg revert

34 750pxFirst time entering the Pool Party and Jimmy Wilkins turned some heads (including his own), Indy 540

35 750pxChris Russell had his game face on and qualified first in the semi-finals. Alley-oop egg

36 750pxThe crowd was on their feet for every run in the finals

37 750pxChris Russell, slob fastplant disaster into a solid third-place finish. Nice work, Muscle

38 750pxAlways great to watch Cory Juneau skate—massive FSO into second place

39 750pxTom Schaar fucking killed it and took home first for the second year in a row. Congrats, Tom!

40 750pxChris Russell and Steve Van Doren. As always, thanks for the great event, Vans!

41 750pxThe tre amigos. Now straight to bar?

Results:


Pro:
1st: Tom Schaar
2nd: Cory Juneau
3rd: Chris Russell

Masters:
1st: Sandro Diaz
2nd: Andy Macdonald
3rd: Chad Shetler

Legends:
1st: Chris Miller
2nd: Eric Nash
3rd: Steve Caballero

  • 5/07/2018

    Vans Pool Party 2018 Video

    Vans Pool Party 2018 Video
    The Legends, Masters and Pros all descended upon the Combi Bowl for the 2018 Vans Pool Party, which coincided with Cinco de Mayo. The holiday vibe was definitely infectious and everybody got sick as F! How do these things just keep getting gnarlier?!
  • 5/07/2018

    First Look: Mason Silva and Louie Lopez

    First Look: Mason Silva and Louie Lopez
    Mason Silva and Louie Lopez tear through the new mag alongside a special guest who’s also named Louie.
  • 5/05/2018

    Dylan Bunnell's "Lite Death" Video

    Dylan Bunnell&#039;s &quot;Lite Death&quot; Video
    Sean Blueitt sparks it, a thousand homies get some (including Raybourn, Pulizzi and The Muscle) and John Worthington burns the house to the ground. If you had any concerns about the future of pool skating, backyard vert or just raw shredding in general, hit play and rest easy. Tokyo 2020? More like out your door right now. Get some.
  • 5/04/2018

    Jimmy Wilkins for Pro-tec

    Jimmy Wilkins for Pro-tec
    Pro-tec rider Jimmy Wilkins talks about his favorite helmet.
  • 4/24/2018

    Hell of a Paradise 2018 Video

    Hell of a Paradise 2018 Video
    In honor of Mark G and the historic Y-Ramp contest of yesteryear, we teamed up with adidas to bring the contest back to the beach. The channel claimed a few bodies, Pabich took home the top spot, and the G-Man brought down the house.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.