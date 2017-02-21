"Arizona Pool Maintenance" Video
2/21/2017
In the backyards of Arizona’s scorched earth, skate outlaws continue their endless search for empty backyard drinks. Skateboarding will always be a crime.
-
1/19/2017
Masher: Pacific NorthwestWith Chris Gregson filming and a stacked crew rolling in, this Masher Pacific Northwest video is killer. If this doesn't make you wanna shred then you hate skateboarding.
-
12/08/2016
San Francisco's Hilltop Skatepark OpeningBorn in 1979, the Dish was the first skatepark in SF. The Trust for Public Land came at me about a year ago to redo the Dish; I recommended Grindline and they got the job. Fast forward to Dec. 3, 2016 the ribbon was cut and the park was open. Come and get it at the top of Hudson St. SF, CA. —Jake Phelps
-
11/16/2016
Converse's "Unusual Suspects" VideoThe Cons crew is stacked with destroyers and the Northeast felt the onslaught as they desecrated the crustiest concrete and gnarliest spots they could find. Jason Jessee on deck and Gerwer on commentary? Just press play already.
-
11/10/2016
Hall of Meat: Kevin KowalskiKevin has crazy abilities to jump in and out of transitions but he gets stumped on this one.
-
9/27/2016
Independent's "The Farm" VideoInvite the Indy crew to a backyard pit and you know they're gonna light that shit on fire. Literally!