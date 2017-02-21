"Arizona Pool Maintenance" Video

Masher: Pacific Northwest With Chris Gregson filming and a stacked crew rolling in, this Masher Pacific Northwest video is killer. If this doesn't make you wanna shred then you hate skateboarding.

San Francisco's Hilltop Skatepark Opening Born in 1979, the Dish was the first skatepark in SF. The Trust for Public Land came at me about a year ago to redo the Dish; I recommended Grindline and they got the job. Fast forward to Dec. 3, 2016 the ribbon was cut and the park was open. Come and get it at the top of Hudson St. SF, CA. —Jake Phelps

Converse's "Unusual Suspects" Video The Cons crew is stacked with destroyers and the Northeast felt the onslaught as they desecrated the crustiest concrete and gnarliest spots they could find. Jason Jessee on deck and Gerwer on commentary? Just press play already.

Hall of Meat: Kevin Kowalski Kevin has crazy abilities to jump in and out of transitions but he gets stumped on this one.