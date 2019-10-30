Thrasher Magazine

Axel Cruysberghs' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part

10/30/2019

The man known as AXEL CRUSHER does exactly what his nickname boasts, destroying the most hectic rails he can find. The last few tricks in this part are straight up ridiculous.

