Axel Cruysberghs' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part

Daniel Lutheran's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part Don’t let that disarming smile and good looks fool you, Dan Lu is an absolute barbarian on wheels. This is a great video part and the Skate Gods are more than appeased.

Daniel Lutheran Interview It’s gonna take more than a few injuries to wipe that smile off Dan-Lu’s face. Toy Machine’s shining light chimes in on dipping out of LB, the peaks and valleys of filming for Programming Injection and drawing his first graphic for the Machine. Gratitude is the Attitude.

Toy Machine's "Programming Injection" Montage The OGs do their thing and fire up the crowd before Matt B steps to the stage and slays it. Hell YES!

Jeremy Leabres' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part Some people look like they were born to surf the seven-ply stuntwood. Jeremy falls into that category. Cheers to his latest video gem from the Toy Machine blood sucking skateboard company.