Axel Cruysberghs' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part
10/30/2019
The man known as AXEL CRUSHER does exactly what his nickname boasts, destroying the most hectic rails he can find. The last few tricks in this part are straight up ridiculous.
10/28/2019
Daniel Lutheran's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine PartDon’t let that disarming smile and good looks fool you, Dan Lu is an absolute barbarian on wheels. This is a great video part and the Skate Gods are more than appeased.
10/28/2019
Daniel Lutheran InterviewIt’s gonna take more than a few injuries to wipe that smile off Dan-Lu’s face. Toy Machine’s shining light chimes in on dipping out of LB, the peaks and valleys of filming for Programming Injection and drawing his first graphic for the Machine. Gratitude is the Attitude.
10/24/2019
Toy Machine's "Programming Injection" MontageThe OGs do their thing and fire up the crowd before Matt B steps to the stage and slays it. Hell YES!
10/23/2019
Jeremy Leabres' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine PartSome people look like they were born to surf the seven-ply stuntwood. Jeremy falls into that category. Cheers to his latest video gem from the Toy Machine blood sucking skateboard company.
10/23/2019
Jeremy Leabres InterviewHe took some hard hits while filming for Programming Injection and still made it to the finish line with a sick-ass part. As Sinclair said, “Jeremy Leabres is a thoroughbred.” From the November issue of the mag.