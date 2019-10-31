Thrasher Magazine

Eddie Cernicky's "Welcome to Krooked" Part

10/31/2019

This is everything you could want in a video part. Eddie’s skill set is paired with a sublime style, selecting the perfect trick for each and every spot. Throw in guest appearances from the Krooked comrades and instrumentals from the Budos band and we have ourselves a party. Enjoy…

