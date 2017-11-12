Thrasher Magazine

Classics: Atiba Jefferson's "Chomp On This" Part

12/11/2017

Ty Evans has made some serious videos in his career, but nothing gets him pumped up quite like Atiba’s infamous part in Chomp On This.

 

The Flat Earth available now on iTunes here.

