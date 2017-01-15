Rough Cut: Jaws' "Criddler on the Roof 2" Part
Lotta crazy skaters out there but Jaws is outta his GD mind! You gotta check out the raw footage from his Criddler On The Roof 2 part. Bombs away!
Bronson's "Shotgunnin' through the South" VideoThis was Bronson's first trip and they raised the bar way wicked high for the next group of dudes that jump in the van. Crack a brew or two with your crew and enjoy the onslaught.
Bronson's "Shotgunnin' through the South" ArticleYou've seen the vid, now check out the article that ran in our January issue. What are hammer gloves? Read and find out, son.
Bronson's "Shotgunnin' through the South" TeaserThe team is stacked and the brews got cracked! Bronson's inaugural barge through the South went hard—check the full carnage tomorrow. Hangovers don't slow you down when you got bearings this fast.
SOTY 2016: FinalistsAfter the heaviest year on record we're proud to announce our eight finalists for the 2016 Skater of the Year. Check the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote for who YOU think should take the only award that matters. Congrats to all our SOTY contenders! Ain't skating great?
SOTY 2016: Pro's PicksWho are the big dogs picking for SOTY this year? Have a look...