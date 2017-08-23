Consolidated's "Never Say Never" Teaser
8/23/2017
You know this vid is gonna be a high-definition edit with drone filming and exciting corporate endorsements. Yeah, right! The Cube keeps it hardcore. We love these guys and are looking forward to this one.
7/11/2017
Never Say Never PremiereTonight in Long Beach, Consolidated will be premiering their new video "Never Say Never" at the Good Bar. Show starts at 9pm sharp.
6/22/2017
Hall Of Meat: Demarcus JamesHoly smokes! Demarcus must have been feeling brave on this day as he goes for a gnarly line and gets stuffed.
1/14/2017
Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" VideoBailey, Roberto Aleman, Chris Cope and friends barnstorm Japan's best parks, ramps and DIY treasures with help from some ripping locals. Killer 'crete abounds!
1/14/2017
Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" PhotosFollow Señor Bailey and the boys through Japan with photos and thoughtful Haiku. Arigato.
1/11/2017
Firing Line: Roberto AlemanRoberto Aleman lays down a tripler at a Spanish dream spot. You know that rollaway felt amazing.