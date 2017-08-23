Thrasher Magazine

Consolidated's "Never Say Never" Teaser

8/23/2017

You know this vid is gonna be a high-definition edit with drone filming and exciting corporate endorsements. Yeah, right! The Cube keeps it hardcore. We love these guys and are looking forward to this one.

