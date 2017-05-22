Double Rock: DC Ams
5/22/2017
Chase Webb leads the charge on The Rock before handing the baton to John Shanahan and Alexis Ramirez for DC Shoes.
-
5/05/2017
Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" PartCyril skates like he’s attached to a jet-propulsion pack, which makes the Afterburner title of his DC shoes x Baker video part even more fitting. The man only knows one speed: GO!
-
5/05/2017
The Follow Up: Cyril JacksonLosing your dog in the van, the new Baker ams, the sacrifices to make the move out West and when it’s finally time to break down and buy a car—we catch up with Cyril Jackson and get the scoop on filming DC shoes' Afterburner.
-
5/02/2017
Double Rock: Justin HenryJustin Henry clocked a few hours inside The Rock with his Ohio players in tow. Smooth stylings from the Buckeye state...
-
4/21/2017
Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" PartCyril’s skateboarding occupies that sweet spot between complete chaos and absolute control. This DC shoes part is energizing, inspiring and makes you want to just grab your board and head out the door.
-
4/20/2017
Hall Of Meat: Chase WebbHis foot doesn’t get broke off but his wrist sure does.