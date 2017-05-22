Thrasher Magazine

Double Rock: DC Ams

5/22/2017

Chase Webb leads the charge on The Rock before handing the baton to John Shanahan and Alexis Ramirez for DC Shoes.

  • 5/05/2017

    Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part

    Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson&#039;s &quot;Afterburner&quot; Part
    Cyril skates like he’s attached to a jet-propulsion pack, which makes the Afterburner title of his DC shoes x Baker video part even more fitting. The man only knows one speed: GO!
  • 5/05/2017

    The Follow Up: Cyril Jackson

    The Follow Up: Cyril Jackson
    Losing your dog in the van, the new Baker ams, the sacrifices to make the move out West and when it’s finally time to break down and buy a car—we catch up with Cyril Jackson and get the scoop on filming DC shoes' Afterburner.
  • 5/02/2017

    Double Rock: Justin Henry

    Double Rock: Justin Henry
    Justin Henry clocked a few hours inside The Rock with his Ohio players in tow. Smooth stylings from the Buckeye state...
  • 4/21/2017

    Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part

    Cyril Jackson&#039;s &quot;Afterburner&quot; Part
    Cyril’s skateboarding occupies that sweet spot between complete chaos and absolute control. This DC shoes part is energizing, inspiring and makes you want to just grab your board and head out the door.
  • 4/20/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Chase Webb

    Hall Of Meat: Chase Webb
    His foot doesn’t get broke off but his wrist sure does.
