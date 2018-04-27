Firing Line: Chris Cope

Firing Line: Nicole Hause Nicole extends a Firing Line into a marathon, hitting wall after wall and never losing steam. Props on the filming by Gregson as well.

Masher: VI Washington Street Gregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.

"Masher: VI Washington Street" Premiere Photos Chris Gregson logged some hours under the bridge with a crew of heavy hitters to put together a new edit, and what better place to have a premiere than where the shredding actually took place?

Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational Photos Antihero and Thrasher put on an invite-only contest at Lower Bobs to celebrate life of P-Stone. With a cast of characters that P-Stone knew and loved in attendance, the revs were at an all-time high and the skating and hijinx were top shelf. Thanks to everyone for coming out and keeping it PMA! Stone is smiling down, no doubt. —Joe Brook