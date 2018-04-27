Firing Line: Chris Cope
4/27/2018
Chris Cope weaves lines in corners and pockets you can only dream about hitting.
4/25/2018
Firing Line: Nicole HauseNicole extends a Firing Line into a marathon, hitting wall after wall and never losing steam. Props on the filming by Gregson as well.
4/23/2018
Masher: VI Washington StreetGregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.
4/23/2018
"Masher: VI Washington Street" Premiere PhotosChris Gregson logged some hours under the bridge with a crew of heavy hitters to put together a new edit, and what better place to have a premiere than where the shredding actually took place?
3/22/2018
Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational PhotosAntihero and Thrasher put on an invite-only contest at Lower Bobs to celebrate life of P-Stone. With a cast of characters that P-Stone knew and loved in attendance, the revs were at an all-time high and the skating and hijinx were top shelf. Thanks to everyone for coming out and keeping it PMA! Stone is smiling down, no doubt. —Joe Brook
3/21/2018
Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational VideoLower Bottom in Oakland has the homegrown DIY spot with Preston’s grill. It was a fitting place to have an invite-only Thrasher and Antihero collab contest. From Royce and Ox to Red and Marty, it was all thriller no filler. –Jake Phelps