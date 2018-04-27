Victor Sussekind's "Megalithic" Part
Victor unlocks the forces of sacred geometry and applies his powers to a video part unlike anything you’ve seen before.
Rough Cut: Florida Homies' "Golden Foytime" FootageYou know Jamie couldn’t celebrate his SOTY crown without bringing the Florida homies along with him. Here’s a slice of the action from Down Unda featuring Pedro Delfino, Ish Cepeda and John Dilorenzo.
Witch Hunt 2018 TeaserWomen skaters from around the globe are heading to Seattle May 4-6th for the Wheels of Fortune weekend, including the KOTR-inspired Witch Hunt!
Masher: VI Washington StreetGregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.
Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release PartyFor Riley Hawk’s second shoe on Lakai, the powers that be lined up a collaboration with Motörhead! And what better place to have the release party than at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset in Hollywood, which was Lemmy’s favorite watering hole. —Joe Hammeke
SKATELINE: 04.24.2018The Y-Ramp gets rebuilt, Alex Midler goes pro, the Alltimers video and more in today's episode of Skateline.
Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" FootageMason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.
Yellowman InterviewYellowman, the rudest dancehall toaster of all time. Check it out.
Shane Heyl's "Vintage" PartThe man behind Shake Junt is not afraid to step in front of the camera and his parts just keep getting better with age. Happy B-Day, Shane! Heyl yeah this part rips!
Hell of a Paradise 2018 PhotosTwenty-nine years ago, Gonz ollied the massive channel and made history. That history was not only repeated, but Mark even threw in a frontside boneless over the chasm to seal the deal. Hell of a paradise turned out to be pretty heavenly if you ask me. —Joe Brook
Skate Mental's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" VideoJack Curtin has produced top-tier video parts his whole career and shows no signs of slowing down, while Tom K discovers lines in places nobody bothers to look. Press play and repeat. This vid GOES.