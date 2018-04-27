Victor Sussekind's "Megalithic" Part

Rough Cut: Florida Homies' "Golden Foytime" Footage You know Jamie couldn’t celebrate his SOTY crown without bringing the Florida homies along with him. Here’s a slice of the action from Down Unda featuring Pedro Delfino, Ish Cepeda and John Dilorenzo.

Witch Hunt 2018 Teaser Women skaters from around the globe are heading to Seattle May 4-6th for the Wheels of Fortune weekend, including the KOTR-inspired Witch Hunt!

Masher: VI Washington Street Gregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.

Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release Party For Riley Hawk’s second shoe on Lakai, the powers that be lined up a collaboration with Motörhead! And what better place to have the release party than at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset in Hollywood, which was Lemmy’s favorite watering hole. —Joe Hammeke

SKATELINE: 04.24.2018 The Y-Ramp gets rebuilt, Alex Midler goes pro, the Alltimers video and more in today's episode of Skateline.

Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" Footage Mason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.

Yellowman Interview Yellowman, the rudest dancehall toaster of all time. Check it out.

Shane Heyl's "Vintage" Part The man behind Shake Junt is not afraid to step in front of the camera and his parts just keep getting better with age. Happy B-Day, Shane! Heyl yeah this part rips!

Hell of a Paradise 2018 Photos Twenty-nine years ago, Gonz ollied the massive channel and made history. That history was not only repeated, but Mark even threw in a frontside boneless over the chasm to seal the deal. Hell of a paradise turned out to be pretty heavenly if you ask me. —Joe Brook