Florida Daze "Tangerine" Montage
2/21/2018
Florida’s rich skateboarding history amplifies every year, with more and more talent emerging from the Sunshine State. Here’s a new montage from the Florida Daze crew, most of whom have carved their way out west.
-
2/21/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: Nike SB Young GunsNike SB rounded up a few of their young guns to wreak havoc on the new Linda Vista park. Concrete was crushed and Clay Kreiner went NUTS.
-
2/12/2018
Jamie Foy BBQ Skate Jam PhotosThunder recently issued 2017 SOTY Jamie Foy a signature truck and to celebrate they threw a skate jam/BBQ at the Lanark skate plaza.
-
2/07/2018
Jamie Foy BBQ and Skate JamJoin Jamie Foy and the Thunder team for a BBQ skate jam at Lanark skatepark in LA - Friday, Feb 9th 3pm.
-
1/23/2018
"Analogue" MontageTransmitting from North Carolina, filmer John Evans put together a great independent full-length video. Click though for a ripping montage of all the homies and a link to buy the whole enchilada.
-
1/22/2018
Lewis Marnell Memorial Jam VideoLewis Marnell was much more than an amazing skateboarder. He was one of the nicest, most sincere people you could ever meet. In keeping his spirit alive, friends and family came together in OZ to share stories and shred in his honor.