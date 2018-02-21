Florida Daze "Tangerine" Montage

Skatepark Round-Up: Nike SB Young Guns Nike SB rounded up a few of their young guns to wreak havoc on the new Linda Vista park. Concrete was crushed and Clay Kreiner went NUTS.

Jamie Foy BBQ and Skate Jam Join Jamie Foy and the Thunder team for a BBQ skate jam at Lanark skatepark in LA - Friday, Feb 9th 3pm.

"Analogue" Montage Transmitting from North Carolina, filmer John Evans put together a great independent full-length video. Click though for a ripping montage of all the homies and a link to buy the whole enchilada.