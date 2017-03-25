Heitor Da Silva's "Tigerstaden" Part
3/25/2017
This guy just floats through the streets with such a sick style. It really isn’t just about what you do, it’s about how you do it. Take notes.
-
3/25/2017
This is not the new Shane O'Neill VideoShane spent nine days in Melbourne filming lines with a VX in the middle of summer. No single tricks, just mind-melting lines executed with the kind of precision only he commands. Hell YES. The Skate Gods must be pleased.
-
3/25/2017
Burnout: Tha DocksThe SOTY Down Unda crew sparks a sesh at the infamous Five Docks park. Remember when street skaters could barely grind a bowl?
-
3/25/2017
Magnified: Ishod WairAfter the local barney hams up a few bails, Ishod steps in to handle business. Smooth like butter, baby!
-
3/25/2017
"La Fruta Bomba" PhotosThe crew ventured to Havana, Cuba on the unending search for shreddable terrain. What the city lacked in spots it more than made up for in hospitality and inspiration. Viva la Cuba!
-
3/25/2017
Alltimers' "Yo, Best Idea" VideoThe Barcelona footy keeps pouring in, and how the hell can we blame anyone? That city is the promised land, a skateboarding Mecca, and the Alltimers crew pay homage with a great edit. Cheers!
-
3/25/2017
Firing Line: Nakel SmithNak hauls ass through the streets Down Unda, rifling off tricks with plenty of pop and effortless style.
-
3/25/2017
Unwashed: Cole Wilson's "Oddity" PartHis Foundation part was one of the heaviest doses of skateboarding ever administered, and you’ll appreciate it even more after getting a glimpse of what he put into it. Cole is a savage beast!
-
3/25/2017
Wormrot InterviewThroat of the trio Wormrot, Arif, gave us some details on their latest album.
-
3/25/2017
Burnout: Sydney SundayUnlike in the USA, downtown is still a go on the Lord's day Down Under. Pilz, Louie, Chima, Ishod, Na-kel and the boys take full advantage. Amen!
-
3/25/2017
SKATELINE: 03.21.2017Dave Mull goes Tarzan, Lizzie turns pro, Johan gets roasted and more in today's episode of Skateline.