Hall Of Meat: Cole Wilson
11/20/2017
Cole attacks this thick ledge but it bites back.
-
11/16/2017
Hall Of Meat: Keenan WitteWhen the feet slip out, all that’s left is to get hung and spun.
-
11/13/2017
Hall of Meat: Zion WrightZion gets pinched and punched on this tall attempt.
-
11/09/2017
Hall Of Meat: Yuto HorigomeThis rail has been beaten and battered over the years but sometimes it bites back.
-
10/26/2017
Hall of Meat: Miika AdamovMiika's feet go out from under him and all that’s left is the total annihilation of his hip.
-
10/17/2017
Hall of Meat: Ben RaybournThis boardslide is low to get on but packs a fat drop as well. Ben catches a savage lower back adjustment.