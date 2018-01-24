Hall Of Meat: Corey Duffel

Classics: Corey Duffel's "Cataclysmic Abyss" Part Duffman has put out some heavy-duty video parts, but this one from Foundation’s 2007 full-length might be his best. Ben Kadow introduces a certified classic. Enjoy...

Firing Line: Corey Duffel Duffman footy is always a treat and this high-speed line is pure gold. GO FAST!

Pacifico Drift: Mons Head West It’s time you learned more about the MONS who make up the Atlantic Drift crew. Here’s the article that ran in our February issue.

Hall Of Meat: Julien Lewis This gnarly attempt ends with a soiled curb stomp.