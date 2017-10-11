Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Clive Dixon's "Saturdays" Part

11/10/2017

You don't film something like Clive's Saturdays part by being a weekend warrior. Check the weekday blood that was spilled on his way to the finish line. Staples separates the men from the children. Clive ain't no kid.

 

Get Saturdays from the iTunes store here.

