Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" Video

Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" Article Indy grinds through the Pacific Northwest leaving coping dust and truck shavings in their wake. Get the story behind the mission, including a Bobby Worrest Q&A. Parts two and three coming next week. Stay stoked.

Blowing Up the Spot with Taylor Kirby ATV Taylor Kirby handles some solo destruction at Prince Park for Independent trucks.

Indy's "Pedal To The Metal" Premiere If you're down near Ocean Beach in San Diego this Thursday, get to the Culture Brewing Co. for the premiere of Indy's "Pedal To The Metal" video featuring Hewitt, Drehobl, Winkowski, Kremer, Baca, Worrest and more.

Firing Line: Willis Kimbel Let the good times roll! Willis heats up his bearings and melts urethane on this wicked line.