Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" Video
9/06/2017
It’s astounding how much insane footage can be logged in just one trip these days. Especially with a team as sick as the Indy squad. Cement pits and raw streets get annihilated here.
9/06/2017
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" ArticleIndy grinds through the Pacific Northwest leaving coping dust and truck shavings in their wake. Get the story behind the mission, including a Bobby Worrest Q&A. Parts two and three coming next week. Stay stoked.
9/06/2017
Blowing Up the Spot with Taylor KirbyATV Taylor Kirby handles some solo destruction at Prince Park for Independent trucks.
9/05/2017
Indy's "Pedal To The Metal" PremiereIf you're down near Ocean Beach in San Diego this Thursday, get to the Culture Brewing Co. for the premiere of Indy's "Pedal To The Metal" video featuring Hewitt, Drehobl, Winkowski, Kremer, Baca, Worrest and more.
8/31/2017
Firing Line: Willis KimbelLet the good times roll! Willis heats up his bearings and melts urethane on this wicked line.
8/31/2017
The Creature Video Outtakes: Gravette @ Laurel LedgeYet another Outtake from The Creature Video... Gravette hits up a ledge on a hill and gets a quick three. If you haven't seen the NEW Creature Video yet, what are you waiting for?!