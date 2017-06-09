Thrasher Magazine

Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" Video

9/06/2017

It’s astounding how much insane footage can be logged in just one trip these days. Especially with a team as sick as the Indy squad. Cement pits and raw streets get annihilated here.

