Sarge's Slappy Contest

10/03/2018

Lipstick Skateboards is having a Danny Sargent slappy contest. Deadline is October 7th so get your slappy on and hashtag #SARGESLAPPY3 to enter. Top 5 win a deck, plus many other prizes. Follow @lipstickskateboards for the latest updates.

  • 9/11/2018

    Danny Sargent's Slappy Challenge 3

    Sarge Slappy 3 continues. Hashtag #SARGESLAPPY3 to enter. Top 5 win a deck plus many other prizes, contest ends Sept 30th.
  • 6/26/2018

    Bob Anderson's Pro Debut

    Bob Anderson's pro debut part for Lipstick skateboards. Check it out.
  • 2/27/2017

    Jim Greco's "Year 13" Film

    A new cinematic offering from the captivating mind of Jim Greco, with guest appearances from Jeremy Klein, Chris Pastras, Jason Lee, and Danny Sargent. Shot by Tobin Yelland and Joey Sinko. Enjoy...
  • 2/25/2017

    Jim Greco's "Year 13" Trailer

    Skating gets cinematic with Jim Greco's follow up to last year's "The Way Out". Prepare to be amazed — premiers Monday.
  • 10/09/2015

    The Our Life Video

    From those Jabrozos that brought you “The House” video...
