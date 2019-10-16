New Deal's "Best of Danny Sargent 90-92" Remix

enjoi x New Deal enjoi teamed up with New Deal for this board series. Check it out.

New Deal's "1990 Retrospective" Montage If you lived through it, bask in the nostalgia. If you’re currently reviving it, take notes. Welcome back, New Deal. Thanks for reminding us that 1990 totally ripped. But is it weird that this looks like a modern-day sponsor-me video? Discuss amongst yourselves.

Sarge's Slappy Contest Lipstick Skateboards is having a Danny Sargent slappy contest. The Top 5 will win a deck and other prizes.

Danny Sargent's Slappy Challenge 3 Sarge Slappy 3 continues. Hashtag #SARGESLAPPY3 to enter. Top 5 win a deck plus many other prizes, contest ends Sept 30th.