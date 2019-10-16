Thrasher Magazine

New Deal's "Best of Danny Sargent 90-92" Remix

10/16/2019

One of skateboarding’s best kept secrets, Danny ripped the streets of San Francisco in the early '90s like a wild animal. Check out this remix of some of our favorite Sarge clips, cut together by none other than Socrates Leal.

