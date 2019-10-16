New Deal's "Best of Danny Sargent 90-92" Remix
10/16/2019
One of skateboarding’s best kept secrets, Danny ripped the streets of San Francisco in the early '90s like a wild animal. Check out this remix of some of our favorite Sarge clips, cut together by none other than Socrates Leal.
-
10/08/2019
enjoi x New Dealenjoi teamed up with New Deal for this board series. Check it out.
-
9/30/2019
New Deal's "1990 Retrospective" MontageIf you lived through it, bask in the nostalgia. If you’re currently reviving it, take notes. Welcome back, New Deal. Thanks for reminding us that 1990 totally ripped. But is it weird that this looks like a modern-day sponsor-me video? Discuss amongst yourselves.
-
10/03/2018
Sarge's Slappy ContestLipstick Skateboards is having a Danny Sargent slappy contest. The Top 5 will win a deck and other prizes.
-
9/11/2018
Danny Sargent's Slappy Challenge 3Sarge Slappy 3 continues. Hashtag #SARGESLAPPY3 to enter. Top 5 win a deck plus many other prizes, contest ends Sept 30th.
-
2/27/2017
Jim Greco's "Year 13" FilmA new cinematic offering from the captivating mind of Jim Greco, with guest appearances from Jeremy Klein, Chris Pastras, Jason Lee, and Danny Sargent. Shot by Tobin Yelland and Joey Sinko. Enjoy...