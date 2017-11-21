Rough Cut: Jake Hayes' "Deathwish Part One" Part

Jake Hayes Pro Party Video Check out this edit from the surprise party at Garvanza skatepark with friends, family, tacos and a fat spliff.

Jake Hayes Goes Pro He survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.

Deathwish Part One: Jamie Foy and Jake Hayes Jamie Foy’s reign of terror continues, while Jake Hayes rips down the curtains. Hide your family! These dudes are on the warpath!

Jake Hayes Interview What do vegemite, a pair of turd-filled undies and a dead kangaroo all have in common? They're all discussed in Jake Hayes' interview. Cure your boredom, man.