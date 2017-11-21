Rough Cut: Jake Hayes' "Deathwish Part One" Part
The pop is crispy, the style is smooth and he’s fresh off his promotion to professional status. Here’s a deeper dive into Jake's recent video part for Deathwish.
Watch Deathwish Part One here.
Jake Hayes Pro Party VideoCheck out this edit from the surprise party at Garvanza skatepark with friends, family, tacos and a fat spliff.
Jake Hayes Goes ProHe survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.
Deathwish Part One: Jamie Foy and Jake HayesJamie Foy’s reign of terror continues, while Jake Hayes rips down the curtains. Hide your family! These dudes are on the warpath!
Jake Hayes InterviewWhat do vegemite, a pair of turd-filled undies and a dead kangaroo all have in common? They're all discussed in Jake Hayes' interview. Cure your boredom, man.
King of the Road 2016: Best of Jamie FoyMonster rails, sketchy ditches, mannequin hands – Big Boy Foy can do it all (except vegetables.) Check the highlights from one of the heaviest KOTR skaters of all time!