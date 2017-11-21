Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Rough Cut: Jake Hayes' "Deathwish Part One" Part

11/21/2017

The pop is crispy, the style is smooth and he’s fresh off his promotion to professional status. Here’s a deeper dive into Jake's recent video part for Deathwish.

 

Watch Deathwish Part One here.

  • 11/21/2017

    Jake Hayes Pro Party Video

    Jake Hayes Pro Party Video
    Check out this edit from the surprise party at Garvanza skatepark with friends, family, tacos and a fat spliff.
  • 11/20/2017

    Jake Hayes Goes Pro

    Jake Hayes Goes Pro
    He survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.
  • 11/06/2017

    Deathwish Part One: Jamie Foy and Jake Hayes

    Deathwish Part One: Jamie Foy and Jake Hayes
    Jamie Foy’s reign of terror continues, while Jake Hayes rips down the curtains. Hide your family! These dudes are on the warpath!
  • 11/06/2017

    Jake Hayes Interview

    Jake Hayes Interview
    What do vegemite, a pair of turd-filled undies and a dead kangaroo all have in common? They're all discussed in Jake Hayes' interview. Cure your boredom, man.
  • 9/07/2017

    King of the Road 2016: Best of Jamie Foy

    King of the Road 2016: Best of Jamie Foy
    Monster rails, sketchy ditches, mannequin hands – Big Boy Foy can do it all (except vegetables.) Check the highlights from one of the heaviest KOTR skaters of all time!
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.