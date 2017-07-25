Hall of Meat: Jon Sciano

Lakai's "Extra Flare" Teaser You’ve been patiently awaiting for your fair share of flare. The wait is over. Starting next Thursday (7/27/17) we’ve got so much flare prepared you won’t know what do do with yourself.

World's Best Premiere: The Flare You can't run. You can't hide. When the World's Best Dad is at the premiere, all you can do is hope he goes easy on you. The Flare best beware.

Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere Photos Longtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.

GX1000 Premiere Photos The world premiere of “The GX1000 Video” went off last night at The Chapel in San Francisco. Call us biased, but it’s one of the best videos you’ll ever see. Nothing but raw Skate and Destroy street shredding. Thank you to everyone that made it out for the celebration.