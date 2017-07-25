Hall of Meat: Jon Sciano
7/25/2017
This grind never gets started but Jon does catch a heart punch.
7/21/2017
Lakai's "Extra Flare" TeaserYou’ve been patiently awaiting for your fair share of flare. The wait is over. Starting next Thursday (7/27/17) we’ve got so much flare prepared you won’t know what do do with yourself.
6/15/2017
World's Best Premiere: The FlareYou can't run. You can't hide. When the World's Best Dad is at the premiere, all you can do is hope he goes easy on you. The Flare best beware.
6/14/2017
Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere PhotosLongtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.
4/15/2016
GX1000 Premiere PhotosThe world premiere of “The GX1000 Video” went off last night at The Chapel in San Francisco. Call us biased, but it’s one of the best videos you’ll ever see. Nothing but raw Skate and Destroy street shredding. Thank you to everyone that made it out for the celebration.
3/23/2016
Burnout: PROWANAfter an avalanche of top-shelf shredding, Rowan Zorilla of the Shep Dawgs gets the pro nod.