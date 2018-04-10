King of the Road Season 3: Mystery Guest MVP – Jamie Foy (2018)
When the SOTY jumps in your van, get ready to see some amazing sh-t!. Well done, Jamie!
10/03/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Highest, Longest, Most Awards (2018)Watch all the prize-winning moves out of the infamous KOTR book. Triple-set grind to body varial beats handrail rock fakie?! Discuss among yourselves.
9/21/2018
Hall of Meat: Jamie FoyThis is like watching a superhero lose all of his powers. Jamie is one of the most fearless skaters of all time but here he gets devastated. We love ya, Jamie! You good?
9/14/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Webisode 10 (2018)Fire rail insanity as the teams reach the end of the line. Zion shines and Cole gets scorched — then it's off to see the winners! Free worldwide. Congrats Element!
9/13/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Tyson Goes ProKOTR is always full of surprises, but this shocker for Tyson at the finale warms the heart.
9/12/2018
The Follow Up: Pedro DelfinoJamie Foy interviews his good homie Pedro about getting on Deathwish, sending it down huge rails, eating goose brains and how he got a Thrasher cover before he even had a board sponsor. This one’s too good.