King of the Road Season 3: Mystery Guest MVP – Jamie Foy (2018)

King of the Road Season 3: Highest, Longest, Most Awards (2018) Watch all the prize-winning moves out of the infamous KOTR book. Triple-set grind to body varial beats handrail rock fakie?! Discuss among yourselves.

Hall of Meat: Jamie Foy This is like watching a superhero lose all of his powers. Jamie is one of the most fearless skaters of all time but here he gets devastated. We love ya, Jamie! You good?

King of the Road Season 3: Webisode 10 (2018) Fire rail insanity as the teams reach the end of the line. Zion shines and Cole gets scorched — then it's off to see the winners! Free worldwide. Congrats Element!

King of the Road Season 3: Tyson Goes Pro KOTR is always full of surprises, but this shocker for Tyson at the finale warms the heart.