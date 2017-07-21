Lakai's "Extra Flare" Teaser
7/21/2017
You’ve been patiently awaiting your fair share of flare. The wait is over. Starting Monday we’ve got so much flare prepared you won’t know what do do with yourself.
-
6/19/2017
The Nine Club at "The Flare" PremiereThe Nine Club went on location at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, CA for the premiere of the new Lakai video "The Flare". Check it out.
-
6/15/2017
World's Best Premiere: The FlareYou can't run. You can't hide. When the World's Best Dad is at the premiere, all you can do is hope he goes easy on you. The Flare best beware.
-
6/14/2017
Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere PhotosLongtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.
-
6/12/2017
Lakai's "The Flare" Ticket GiveawayGet in on the action and enter to win tickets to Lakai's "The Flare" world premiere here.
-
5/11/2017
Lakai's "The Flare" TrailerLakai's new video is coming this July. Check out the official trailer here.