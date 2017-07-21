Lakai's "Extra Flare" Teaser

The Nine Club at "The Flare" Premiere The Nine Club went on location at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, CA for the premiere of the new Lakai video "The Flare". Check it out.

World's Best Premiere: The Flare You can't run. You can't hide. When the World's Best Dad is at the premiere, all you can do is hope he goes easy on you. The Flare best beware.

Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere Photos Longtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.

Lakai's "The Flare" Ticket Giveaway Get in on the action and enter to win tickets to Lakai's "The Flare" world premiere here.