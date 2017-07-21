Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Lakai's "Extra Flare" Teaser

7/21/2017

You’ve been patiently awaiting your fair share of flare. The wait is over. Starting Monday we’ve got so much flare prepared you won’t know what do do with yourself.

  • 6/19/2017

    The Nine Club at "The Flare" Premiere

    The Nine Club at &quot;The Flare&quot; Premiere
    The Nine Club went on location at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, CA for the premiere of the new Lakai video "The Flare". Check it out.
  • 6/15/2017

    World's Best Premiere: The Flare

    World&#039;s Best Premiere: The Flare
    You can't run. You can't hide. When the World's Best Dad is at the premiere, all you can do is hope he goes easy on you. The Flare best beware.
  • 6/14/2017

    Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere Photos

    Lakai&#039;s &quot;The Flare&quot; Premiere Photos
    Longtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.
  • 6/12/2017

    Lakai's "The Flare" Ticket Giveaway

    Lakai&#039;s &quot;The Flare&quot; Ticket Giveaway
    Get in on the action and enter to win tickets to Lakai's "The Flare" world premiere here.
  • 5/11/2017

    Lakai's "The Flare" Trailer

    Lakai&#039;s &quot;The Flare&quot; Trailer
    Lakai's new video is coming this July. Check out the official trailer here.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.