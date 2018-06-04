Thrasher Magazine

My War: Pedro Delfino

4/06/2018

We have over 37 years of covers on record, but this shot is one of the best of all-time. Pedro carved down a steep grade, leaped onto somebody’s house, and the rest is history. Here’s a battle for the books. Enjoy...

