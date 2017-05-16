Peter Raffin's "Creature Video" Part
5/16/2017
The bearded beast barges without the slightest hesitation. This part is a rising crescendo, culminating in some of the heaviest hammers imaginable.
Get The Creature Video on iTunes here.
-
5/16/2017
-
5/16/2017
Chris Russell's "Creature Video" PartYou don’t get a nickname like “The Muscle” for being spooked on a skateboard. Chris is a wrecking ball on four wheels, carving up transitions like a Thanksgiving turkey.
-
5/16/2017
Chris Russell's Guide to DatingThe Muscle shares some advice on matters of the heart. Take it or leave it.
-
5/16/2017
Hall Of Meat: David GravetteHe’s one of the most fearless round-rail riders of all time. But even David gets lumped now and then.
-
5/16/2017
The Creature Video TrailerWe’ll be premiering select parts from the Creature vid starting Monday, with a new part each day of the week. They’ll only be up 48 hours each, so don’t sleep!
-
5/16/2017
Hall Of Meat: Peter RaffinThose big, green electrical boxes have generated a lot of shocking slams over the years. Peter catches a jolt.
-
5/16/2017
The Creature Video: True or False?The Fiends sit down for a little game of True or False. We’ll be premiering select parts from their full-length starting Monday...
-
5/16/2017
The Creature Video: Pappel Park OuttakesOuttakes, warm up sessions, freakouts, all around hijinx from the filming of the new Creature video.
-
5/16/2017
Firing Line: David GravetteDavid kicks off his line by hurling off the top rope at one of the Northwest’s most infamous spots.
-
5/16/2017
Hall Of Meat: Chris RussellChris takes an elevator straight to hell on this insane plunge and lives to skate again.