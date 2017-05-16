Thrasher Magazine

Peter Raffin's "Creature Video" Part

5/16/2017

The bearded beast barges without the slightest hesitation. This part is a rising crescendo, culminating in some of the heaviest hammers imaginable.

 

Get The Creature Video on iTunes here.

