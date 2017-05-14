Vans Pool Party 2017: Finals
5/14/2017
The annual Combi pool showdown in Southern California is always a barnburner. Congrats to Tom Schaar for taking home the top spot. Enjoy the highlights!
RESULTS
PRO
1. Tom Schaar
2. Cory Juneau
3. Clay Kreiner
LEGENDS
1. Steve Caballero
2. Lance Mountain
MASTERS
1. Andy Macdonald
