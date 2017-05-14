Thrasher Magazine

Vans Pool Party 2017: Finals

5/14/2017

 

The annual Combi pool showdown in Southern California is always a barnburner. Congrats to Tom Schaar for taking home the top spot. Enjoy the highlights!

 

 

RESULTS

PRO
1. Tom Schaar

2. Cory Juneau

3. Clay Kreiner

LEGENDS
1. Steve Caballero
2. Lance Mountain

MASTERS
1. Andy Macdonald

