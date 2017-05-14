Vans Pool Party 2017: Finals

The Creature Video: True or False? The Fiends sit down for a little game of True or False. We’ll be premiering select parts from their full-length starting Monday...

Loveletters to Skateboarding: All Hail Cardiel Part 1 Jeff Grosso sends a love letter out to the one and only John Cardiel. Watch part 1 now.

Hall Of Meat: Chris Russell Chris takes an elevator straight to hell on this insane plunge and lives to skate again.

"The Creature Video" Premiere Photos The Creature Video premiered in San Diego on Friday night and what better way to kick it off than to have a pre-game party in the alley outside of Skeleton Key headquarters with a slider bar, quarterpipe, the homies, a BBQ and some ice-cold beverages.