Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

The VU Skateshop Video

5/20/2017

Gary Smith and crew have been holding down the Baltimore skate scene for years. Before you head out skating this weekend, feast on the stoke of their latest shop vid.

 

Get the VU Skateshop DVD here.

  • 1/24/2017

    Myles Willard's "Energy" Part

    Myles Willard&#039;s &quot;Energy&quot; Part
    Myles barrels through grit and grime, set to the hardcore soundtrack of Turnstile. There is nothing smooth or welcoming about any of these Baltimore spots. Real street, through and through.
  • 10/27/2016

    Brian Powderly's "Energy" Part

    Brian Powderly&#039;s &quot;Energy&quot; Part
    Baltimore is rough, and that goes for the skatespots as well. Brian navigates some of the realest street terrain in the United States. Stay tuned for more from filmer Colin Heindel and his crew in the future.
  • 5/07/2016

    "New Rules" Video

    &quot;New Rules&quot; Video
    Baltimore is the real deal. This montage is packed with rippers and a savage soundtrack. Tear in...
  • 2/03/2014

    Tony Massey in "Video Daze"

    Tony Massey in &quot;Video Daze&quot;
    Tony Massey comes through guns blazing with this video part outta Baltimore. Dude rips and we look forward to seeing more from him in the future.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.