The VU Skateshop Video
5/20/2017
Gary Smith and crew have been holding down the Baltimore skate scene for years. Before you head out skating this weekend, feast on the stoke of their latest shop vid.
Get the VU Skateshop DVD here.
-
1/24/2017
Myles Willard's "Energy" PartMyles barrels through grit and grime, set to the hardcore soundtrack of Turnstile. There is nothing smooth or welcoming about any of these Baltimore spots. Real street, through and through.
-
10/27/2016
Brian Powderly's "Energy" PartBaltimore is rough, and that goes for the skatespots as well. Brian navigates some of the realest street terrain in the United States. Stay tuned for more from filmer Colin Heindel and his crew in the future.
-
5/07/2016
"New Rules" VideoBaltimore is the real deal. This montage is packed with rippers and a savage soundtrack. Tear in...
-
2/03/2014
Tony Massey in "Video Daze"Tony Massey comes through guns blazing with this video part outta Baltimore. Dude rips and we look forward to seeing more from him in the future.