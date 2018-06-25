Phil Zwijsen's "Jacky Jacky" Video

OJ Wheels' "Elite" Vol. 1 The OJ's crew is thick, with enough styles and approaches to please even the saltiest skater haters. If you can’t find some joy in this Elite vid then you’re probably a closet scooterer.

Axel Cruysberghs for Bronson Here are some quick hits of Axel shredding G3 Next Generation bearings. Check it out.

Rough Cut: Daan Van Der Linden and Friends Daan and friends tear up all types of Canary Island terrain. There isn’t a gnarlier skateboarding ATV than DVL. Enjoy the show...

Tum Yeto's Blood Sucking New HQ Video After 20 years, Tum Yeto is moving its HQ to a new location, where they’ll continue to distribute Brostyle, Pig Wheels, Toy Machine, and Foundation. Cheers to 20 more years!