PHX AM 2017: Video

"The Good Homies" Video What’s better than raising the SOTY trophy? Getting to go to Australia with your friends! Lucky for us, Kyle’s homies are pretty damn good skaters, so sit back and enjoy an All-Star lineup of destruction raising hell Down Unda.

Burnout: Tha Docks The SOTY Down Unda crew sparks a sesh at the infamous Five Docks park. Remember when street skaters could barely grind a bowl?

"The Good Homies" Teaser One of the perks of being SOTY is you get to round up all your homies and pick a destination for your celebration trip. K-Walks chose to head for OZ, where the tricks flowed like beer from the tap. Video premieres on Monday.

Hall of Meat: Zion Wright Zion’s face shows more disappointment than pain. But either way, this one hurt.