Ronnie at Burbank Pool
11/01/2017
Ronnie Sandoval terrorizes a backyard pit alongside his homie Robbie Russo. Must be nice!
-
10/30/2017
Halloween Hellride 6 VideoWe mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.
-
8/07/2017
Vans Park Series Huntington Beach Men's FinalsStill hanging tough in Huntington Beach—Friday and Saturday saw the men and boys compete in the Vans Park Series. Check out some photos here.
-
8/03/2017
Antihero's "The Body Corporate" Redundancies #3You’ve arrived at the final Redundancy installment. Have a look, and then hit the shop or iTunes for the full-length.
-
8/01/2017
Antihero's "The Body Corporate" Redundancies #2The march through New Zealand continues, as bodies hit the concrete and puke lands in the lap of luxury.
-
7/28/2017
Antihero's "Reality Breakdown" ArticleGrosso breaks down the trip to NZ that sparked Antihero's The Body Corporate. The vid supplies the proof but the mag tells the tale. If you can read, read this. AH-18 is the truth.