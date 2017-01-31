Thrasher Magazine

Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" Part

1/31/2017

This is a blistering barrage of a video part. Hammer after hammer, Robbie imposes his will on each and every spot, capping the party with one of the greatest kickflips on record.

  • 1/30/2017

    Firing Line: Robbie Brockel

    The singing of a rail, the clacking of bricks and the beautiful sound of a 360 flip being caught. Big Ern's stoked on it and we bet you will be too.
  • 1/27/2017

    Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" Teaser

    Robbie blends brute force, a big bag of tricks, and proper style into an unstoppable combo. His new part premieres here on Tuesday.
  • 1/10/2017

    Classics: Matt Field's "Real to Reel" Part

    Modern-day nollie savant Ryan Lay introduces Matt Field's classic Real to Reel part. Game recognize game.
  • 12/16/2016

    Best Of 2016: Kyle Walker

    From Real’s Surveillance tapes, to Volcom’s Holy Stokes, and of course Vans’ No Other Way - Kyle Walker carved his name into skateboarding history. We remixed his Greatest Hits from throughout the year to make a Mega-Part that’ll blow your mind. Ladies and Gents, your 2016 Skater of the Year!
  • 12/13/2016

    Surveillance #04: Home to Minnesota

    Davis Torgerson and Jack Olson wanted to go home and skate some of their local Minnesota spots. Check it out.
