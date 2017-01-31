Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" Part
This is a blistering barrage of a video part. Hammer after hammer, Robbie imposes his will on each and every spot, capping the party with one of the greatest kickflips on record.
Firing Line: Robbie BrockelThe singing of a rail, the clacking of bricks and the beautiful sound of a 360 flip being caught. Big Ern's stoked on it and we bet you will be too.
Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" TeaserRobbie blends brute force, a big bag of tricks, and proper style into an unstoppable combo. His new part premieres here on Tuesday.
Classics: Matt Field's "Real to Reel" PartModern-day nollie savant Ryan Lay introduces Matt Field's classic Real to Reel part. Game recognize game.
Best Of 2016: Kyle WalkerFrom Real’s Surveillance tapes, to Volcom’s Holy Stokes, and of course Vans’ No Other Way - Kyle Walker carved his name into skateboarding history. We remixed his Greatest Hits from throughout the year to make a Mega-Part that’ll blow your mind. Ladies and Gents, your 2016 Skater of the Year!
Surveillance #04: Home to MinnesotaDavis Torgerson and Jack Olson wanted to go home and skate some of their local Minnesota spots. Check it out.