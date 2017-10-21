Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Clint Walker's "Saturdays" Part 1

10/21/2017

It’s easy to throw superlatives around, but this edit from Birdhouse right here is absolutely mental. Clint is one of the gnarliest human beings to ever ride the stuntwood. Wow…

 

Get Saturdays from the iTunes store here.

