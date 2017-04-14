Rough Cut: Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part
The part was a barnburner, leaving no doubts about his elevation to the pro ranks. But to truly appreciate the part, you gotta dig into this Rough Cut. Taylor puts in WORK.
The Follow Up: Taylor KirbyNew Deathwish pro, Taylor Kirby, talks about his recent Shep Dawgs 5 part, speed dealers, breaking his face and what it's like to see his name on the bottom of a deck. Get used to it, Kirby, 'cause you more than deserve it.
Masher: Mash UpThese edits are so sick. You never know what the next clip will be as you take quantum leaps between different terrain and various skaters. Featuring too many names to mention here.
Kirby is Pro! VideoThe Deathwish squad got together to hit a couple parks before surprising Kirby with his first pro board. Congrats!
Taylor Kirby's Pro Surprise PhotosThe House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 part. Check out some photos here.
Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartThe most electrifying skater from one of the rockin'est crews rolling, you'll know why Deathwish turned Kirby pro before you get to the first guitar solo. Crank this joint to 11 and watch Kirby send it!