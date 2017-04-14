Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

4/14/2017

The part was a barnburner, leaving no doubts about his elevation to the pro ranks. But to truly appreciate the part, you gotta dig into this Rough Cut. Taylor puts in WORK.

    The Follow Up: Taylor Kirby

    New Deathwish pro, Taylor Kirby, talks about his recent Shep Dawgs 5 part, speed dealers, breaking his face and what it's like to see his name on the bottom of a deck. Get used to it, Kirby, 'cause you more than deserve it.
  • 4/12/2017

    Masher: Mash Up

    These edits are so sick. You never know what the next clip will be as you take quantum leaps between different terrain and various skaters. Featuring too many names to mention here.
  • 4/11/2017

    Kirby is Pro! Video

    The Deathwish squad got together to hit a couple parks before surprising Kirby with his first pro board. Congrats!
  • 4/11/2017

    Taylor Kirby's Pro Surprise Photos

    The House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 part. Check out some photos here.
  • 4/10/2017

    Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

    The most electrifying skater from one of the rockin'est crews rolling, you'll know why Deathwish turned Kirby pro before you get to the first guitar solo. Crank this joint to 11 and watch Kirby send it!
