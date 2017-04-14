Rough Cut: Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

The Follow Up: Taylor Kirby New Deathwish pro, Taylor Kirby, talks about his recent Shep Dawgs 5 part, speed dealers, breaking his face and what it's like to see his name on the bottom of a deck. Get used to it, Kirby, 'cause you more than deserve it.

Masher: Mash Up These edits are so sick. You never know what the next clip will be as you take quantum leaps between different terrain and various skaters. Featuring too many names to mention here.

Kirby is Pro! Video The Deathwish squad got together to hit a couple parks before surprising Kirby with his first pro board. Congrats!

Taylor Kirby's Pro Surprise Photos The House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 part. Check out some photos here.