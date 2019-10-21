Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Rumble In Ramona 2019 Video

10/21/2019

The ninth Rumble brought a new slew of youth to blend in with their mentors. This is a backyard-style vert jam—no contest and no worries. Bands, babes (male and female) and boarding with 24 hours of BBQ, beers and Bloody Marys—what’s not to like? See if you can spot the Reuler.

  • 10/08/2019

    Rumble In Ramona IX

    Rumble In Ramona IX
    Another year, another Rumble. Get to Ramona on Oct 12th for some vertical shredding, food, brews, cars and a bunch of bands including the US Bombs. It’s Rumble in Ramona IX—never know if it’s gonna be the last one. Don’t blow it. 
  • 10/01/2019

    Skatepark Round-Up: Santa Cruz

    Skatepark Round-Up: Santa Cruz
    From the young bloods to the OGs Dressen and Salba, the Santa Cruz squad shows up in full force. Giddy Up!
  • 9/06/2019

    Hard Luck @ Sonoma Originals

    Hard Luck @ Sonoma Originals
    Join Andy Roy, Wes Kremer, Jason Jessee, Cody Chapman and more of the Hard Luck team September 11th at Sonoma Originals skateshop.
  • 8/27/2019

    Stance x Cycle Zombies

    Stance x Cycle Zombies
    Made it up to San Clemente for the Stance x Cycle Zombies show. With tons of bikes, vans, a helping of skating, music and free beverages, this was something I had to check out. –JT Rhoades
  • 8/23/2019

    "Why So Sad?" 2019 Mission for Mental Health

    &quot;Why So Sad?&quot; 2019 Mission for Mental Health
    John Rattray is on his 3rd year raising funds for mental health. The hope is that one day we’ll talk about depression and anxiety as easily as we talk about swellbows. Learn all about this year's Why So Sad? mission here.
© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.