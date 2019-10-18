Thrasher Magazine

Spitfire's "Keep the Fire Burning" Extra Rips: Ishod

10/18/2019

This edit isn’t the product of months of filming, this is what Ishod did on one single road trip. That said, we ain’t the least bit surprised. Ishod tha God for real.

