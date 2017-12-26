Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Seimi Miyahara's "Evisen" Part

12/26/2017

Holy F'n fast flick! Seimi takes his quick-footed snaps up and over everything in his way in this epic Evisen part. This. Dude. Rips!

  • 12/26/2017

    Get Lesta's "Last Orders" Montage

    Get Lesta's "Last Orders" Montage
    Rugged spots, hippie jumps, 540s, rail sacks, female shredders, body Vs, tech lines—the Last Orders montage checks every box on your holiday wish list.
  • 12/26/2017

    Dylan Sourbeer's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Dylan Sourbeer's "Sabotage 5" Part
    Sourbeer is truly the people’s champ, working hard every day, taking care of his family, and absolutely killing it whenever he has a few hours to ride. Let’s raise a glass to LOVE Park and all the skaters from each generation who helped make it such a special place. RIP...
  • 12/26/2017

    Still Not the Mehrathon Video

    Still Not the Mehrathon Video
    Despite what you’ve heard, this is not the Mehrathon video. Never was, never will be. We don’t know how or where you got that impression, but you are dead wrong. In fact, we can’t really tell you what this is. All we know is that it came from somewhere up north and there’s a ton of good skating in it.
  • 12/26/2017

    Tore Bevivino's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Tore Bevivino's "Sabotage 5" Part
    Tore's got relentless technical skills and one of the best Italian names in the game. This part rips, squeezing every last ounce of juice from LOVE’s ledges.
  • 12/26/2017

    Kevin Liedtke's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Kevin Liedtke's "Sabotage 5" Part
    More East Coast heat in the dead of winter, Kevin wrangles ledges with precision while also tackling some heavier terrain. Lots to LOVE.
  • 12/26/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Julien Lewis

    Hall Of Meat: Julien Lewis
    This gnarly attempt ends with a soiled curb stomp.
  • 12/26/2017

    Kevin Bilyeu's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Kevin Bilyeu's "Sabotage 5" Part
    The ledge expertise continues with another part from the Sabotage crew. From Muni to the rubble of LOVE, Kevin handles biz with style.
  • 12/26/2017

    Pop Trading Company's "Recycled" Video 2017

    Pop Trading Company's "Recycled" Video 2017
    This European edit isn’t about smooth marble plazas, it’s about street skating the crunchier sidewalks of Holland and its neighboring countries. We appreciate the grit.
  • 12/26/2017

    Brian Panebianco's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Brian Panebianco's "Sabotage 5" Part
    He’s often handling the camera, but Brian is a legend on the ledges. He gave his heart and soul to LOVE Park and this part is one hell of a goodbye.
  • 12/26/2017

    Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" Part

    Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" Part
    Yüng Tom trades Ellen's couch for Jerry Gurney's screaming riffs and Mega 1080s for concrete terror. Now all he needs is a strap for that hat. Heavy moves on harsh terrain. Welcome to adulthood, Tom!
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.