Seimi Miyahara's "Evisen" Part
12/26/2017
Holy F'n fast flick! Seimi takes his quick-footed snaps up and over everything in his way in this epic Evisen part. This. Dude. Rips!
12/26/2017
Get Lesta's "Last Orders" MontageRugged spots, hippie jumps, 540s, rail sacks, female shredders, body Vs, tech lines—the Last Orders montage checks every box on your holiday wish list.
12/26/2017
Dylan Sourbeer's "Sabotage 5" PartSourbeer is truly the people’s champ, working hard every day, taking care of his family, and absolutely killing it whenever he has a few hours to ride. Let’s raise a glass to LOVE Park and all the skaters from each generation who helped make it such a special place. RIP...
12/26/2017
Still Not the Mehrathon VideoDespite what you’ve heard, this is not the Mehrathon video. Never was, never will be. We don’t know how or where you got that impression, but you are dead wrong. In fact, we can’t really tell you what this is. All we know is that it came from somewhere up north and there’s a ton of good skating in it.
12/26/2017
Tore Bevivino's "Sabotage 5" PartTore's got relentless technical skills and one of the best Italian names in the game. This part rips, squeezing every last ounce of juice from LOVE’s ledges.
12/26/2017
Kevin Liedtke's "Sabotage 5" PartMore East Coast heat in the dead of winter, Kevin wrangles ledges with precision while also tackling some heavier terrain. Lots to LOVE.
12/26/2017
Hall Of Meat: Julien LewisThis gnarly attempt ends with a soiled curb stomp.
12/26/2017
Kevin Bilyeu's "Sabotage 5" PartThe ledge expertise continues with another part from the Sabotage crew. From Muni to the rubble of LOVE, Kevin handles biz with style.
12/26/2017
Pop Trading Company's "Recycled" Video 2017This European edit isn’t about smooth marble plazas, it’s about street skating the crunchier sidewalks of Holland and its neighboring countries. We appreciate the grit.
12/26/2017
Brian Panebianco's "Sabotage 5" PartHe’s often handling the camera, but Brian is a legend on the ledges. He gave his heart and soul to LOVE Park and this part is one hell of a goodbye.
12/26/2017
Tom Schaar's "Lifeproof" PartYüng Tom trades Ellen's couch for Jerry Gurney's screaming riffs and Mega 1080s for concrete terror. Now all he needs is a strap for that hat. Heavy moves on harsh terrain. Welcome to adulthood, Tom!