Still Not the Mehrathon Video

12/23/2017

Despite what you’ve heard, this is not the Mehrathon video. Never was, never will be. We don’t know how or where you got that impression, but you are dead wrong. In fact, we can’t really tell you what this is. All we know is that it came from somewhere up north and there’s a ton of good skating in it.

