Still Not the Mehrathon Video
12/23/2017
Despite what you’ve heard, this is not the Mehrathon video. Never was, never will be. We don’t know how or where you got that impression, but you are dead wrong. In fact, we can’t really tell you what this is. All we know is that it came from somewhere up north and there’s a ton of good skating in it.
12/02/2017
PARKOURMontreal has a skate scene that’s booming right now. Between Dime and Peace park there’s a ton of things to skate out there and the talent to rip the spots to shreds. From the mind of Guillaume Thibault, run, jump, PARKOUR to see this video.
12/24/2016
This is not The Mehrathon VideoApparently, this is NOT the Mehrathon video. However, you might click this link and arrive at the conclusion that this actually IS the Mehrathon video. Whatever it is, we think you’ll enjoy it.
8/09/2016
Dime's "Glory Challenge" PhotosThe most important skateboarders in the world descended on Montreal for the most competitive contest of all-time. Here are the pics.
5/12/2016
The Dime VideoThe fourth offering from Montreal's Dime, featuring Will Marshall, Antoine Asselin, Jake Johnson, Jamal Smith, Alexis Lacroix, Joe Valdez and many more.