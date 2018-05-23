"Witch Hunt 2018" Video

"Witch Hunt 2018" Article The third-annual Skate Like a Girl Witch Hunt was the best one yet! Eighteen teams descended upon the streets of Seattle to score points, scare boys and share the message of stoke! This event is everything that’s good about skateboarding.

Skate Like A Girl's "Wheels of Fortune 9" Video More and more women are pushing the stuntwood, and their progression is skyrocketing. Big ups to Nanaka Fujisawa for taking home the top spot at Wheels of Fortune #9 in Seattle! It’s an exciting time in skateboarding.

Skate Like A Girl's "Wheels of Fortune 9" Photos May 4-6th, 2018, marked the 9th annual Wheels of Fortune skateboarding showcase in Seattle, WA, hosted by Seattle-based non-profit Skate Like a Girl. Check out some photos here.

Skate Witches Interview Shari White and Kristin Ebeling are doing big things for women's skateboarding. Their Wheels of Fortune and Witch Hunt events are this weekend, May 4th-6th in Seattle.