"Witch Hunt 2018" Video

5/23/2018

The Skate Witches Witch Hunt is part feral wildness, part skateboarding, and most importantly, funny as hell. Armed with a challenge sheet, skateboards and an iPhone, rival crews hit the Seattle streets to complete challenges and scare the boys! Stay tuned for the edits and poll tomorrow…

    "Witch Hunt 2018" Article

    The third-annual Skate Like a Girl Witch Hunt was the best one yet! Eighteen teams descended upon the streets of Seattle to score points, scare boys and share the message of stoke! This event is everything that’s good about skateboarding.
    Skate Like A Girl's "Wheels of Fortune 9" Video

    More and more women are pushing the stuntwood, and their progression is skyrocketing. Big ups to Nanaka Fujisawa for taking home the top spot at Wheels of Fortune #9 in Seattle! It’s an exciting time in skateboarding.
    Skate Like A Girl's "Wheels of Fortune 9" Photos

    May 4-6th, 2018, marked the 9th annual Wheels of Fortune skateboarding showcase in Seattle, WA, hosted by Seattle-based non-profit Skate Like a Girl. Check out some photos here.
  • 5/02/2018

    Skate Witches Interview

    Shari White and Kristin Ebeling are doing big things for women's skateboarding. Their Wheels of Fortune and Witch Hunt events are this weekend, May 4th-6th in Seattle.
  • 4/26/2018

    Witch Hunt 2018 Teaser

    Women skaters from around the globe are heading to Seattle May 4-6th for the Wheels of Fortune weekend, including the KOTR-inspired Witch Hunt!
