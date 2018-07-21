Thrasher Magazine

Spencer Hamilton's "Elevate" Part

7/21/2018

It all kicks off with a beautiful block-to-block line and just keeps getting better. Resounding pop, majestic style and top-notch trick selection all add up to a video-part masterpiece. Congrats on the signature shoe, Spencer!

