Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year?
11/22/2017
As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?
-
11/20/2017
Tiago Lemos' "Indy" PartIf you thought Tiago already handled enough biz this year, you were mistaken. He’s back to hit us over the head with more explosive, face-melting footage. This man is in a league of his own.
-
11/20/2017
Hall Of Meat: Cole WilsonCole attacks this thick ledge but it bites back.
-
11/20/2017
Jake Hayes Goes ProHe survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.
-
11/18/2017
Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartHaving already dropped a behemoth of a video part for Lakai, Riley left plenty in the tank for the Shep Dawgs encore. Raise your glass to another excellent blessing from the Hawk family.
-
11/17/2017
Zion Wright: The REAL Road to ProIn their own words Ishod, Kyle and the REAL team, with Jamie Foy, explain who Zion is and why he is now Pro. Congrats Z - REAL Since Day One.