Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year?

11/22/2017

As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?

 

  • 11/20/2017

    Tiago Lemos' "Indy" Part

    If you thought Tiago already handled enough biz this year, you were mistaken. He’s back to hit us over the head with more explosive, face-melting footage. This man is in a league of his own. 
  • 11/20/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Cole Wilson

    Cole attacks this thick ledge but it bites back.
  • 11/20/2017

    Jake Hayes Goes Pro

    He survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.
  • 11/18/2017

    Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

    Having already dropped a behemoth of a video part for Lakai, Riley left plenty in the tank for the Shep Dawgs encore. Raise your glass to another excellent blessing from the Hawk family.
  • 11/17/2017

    Zion Wright: The REAL Road to Pro

    In their own words Ishod, Kyle and the REAL team, with Jamie Foy, explain who Zion is and why he is now Pro. Congrats Z - REAL Since Day One.
