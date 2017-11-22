Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year?

Tiago Lemos' "Indy" Part If you thought Tiago already handled enough biz this year, you were mistaken. He’s back to hit us over the head with more explosive, face-melting footage. This man is in a league of his own.

Hall Of Meat: Cole Wilson Cole attacks this thick ledge but it bites back.

Jake Hayes Goes Pro He survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.

Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part Having already dropped a behemoth of a video part for Lakai, Riley left plenty in the tank for the Shep Dawgs encore. Raise your glass to another excellent blessing from the Hawk family.