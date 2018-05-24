"Witch Hunt 2018" People's Choice Award VOTE NOW

On May 5th, 2018, nearly 20 teams assembled in Seattle, WA, for The Skate Witches' 3rd annual Witch Hunt. Armed with a challenge sheet and their boards, the covens hit the streets to rip it up, get strange looks and scare the boys. Each crew was also tasked with not only filming the witchy madness but also crafting it into a three-minute edit. And now, only the top seven finalists remain. Who slayed it the hardest? You decide!

Coven: N.W.A. (Nannies with Attitude)Head Witch: Zorah Olivia

Witches: Stella, Minna, Dalia, Meagan, Nora, Nicole, Josh





Coven: The Skate WitchesHead Witch: Kristin Ebeling

Witches: Shari, Lacey, Vanessa, Sam, Beatrice, Shane, Oli, Alex, Audrey, Angie







Coven: Style MattersHead Witch: Stephanie LaVita

Witches: Sylvia, Terence, Maya, Tracy, Lucy, Kerry, Cara, Julia, Laura





Coven: H.B.I.C. (Head Bitch In Charge)Head Witch: Izzi Cooper

Witches: Elise, Cass, Sky, Ellie, Erica, Oona, Payton, Emma







Coven: Sixteen 5Head Witch: Emma Houle

Witches: Lexi, Sergio, Kasci





Coven: Team WERKHead Witch: Alex White

Witches: Allysha, Fabiana, Monique, Jenn, Clara, Kat Sy, Norma, Marsha, Mariah, Lizzie, Nika, Lisa, Dayana, Rose, Breanna





Coven: Midwest ArrestHead Witch: Dana Jeck

Witches: Deej, Kayla, Kai, Carina, Ian, Kiana, Alex, Vanessa, Tiffany