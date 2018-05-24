"Witch Hunt 2018" People's Choice Award VOTE NOW
On May 5th, 2018, nearly 20 teams assembled in Seattle, WA, for The Skate Witches' 3rd annual Witch Hunt. Armed with a challenge sheet and their boards, the covens hit the streets to rip it up, get strange looks and scare the boys. Each crew was also tasked with not only filming the witchy madness but also crafting it into a three-minute edit. And now, only the top seven finalists remain. Who slayed it the hardest? You decide!
Coven: N.W.A. (Nannies with Attitude)Head Witch: Zorah Olivia
Witches: Stella, Minna, Dalia, Meagan, Nora, Nicole, Josh
Coven: The Skate WitchesHead Witch: Kristin Ebeling
Witches: Shari, Lacey, Vanessa, Sam, Beatrice, Shane, Oli, Alex, Audrey, Angie
Coven: Style MattersHead Witch: Stephanie LaVita
Witches: Sylvia, Terence, Maya, Tracy, Lucy, Kerry, Cara, Julia, Laura
Coven: H.B.I.C. (Head Bitch In Charge)Head Witch: Izzi Cooper
Witches: Elise, Cass, Sky, Ellie, Erica, Oona, Payton, Emma
Coven: Sixteen 5Head Witch: Emma Houle
Witches: Lexi, Sergio, Kasci
Coven: Team WERKHead Witch: Alex White
Witches: Allysha, Fabiana, Monique, Jenn, Clara, Kat Sy, Norma, Marsha, Mariah, Lizzie, Nika, Lisa, Dayana, Rose, Breanna
Coven: Midwest ArrestHead Witch: Dana Jeck
Witches: Deej, Kayla, Kai, Carina, Ian, Kiana, Alex, Vanessa, Tiffany
-
5/23/2018
"Witch Hunt 2018" VideoThe Skate Witches Witch Hunt is part feral wildness, part skateboarding, and most importantly, funny as hell. Armed with a challenge sheet, skateboards and an iPhone, rival crews hit the Seattle streets to complete challenges and share in the fun! Stay tuned for the edits and poll tomorrow…
-
5/23/2018
"Witch Hunt 2018" ArticleThe third-annual Skate Like a Girl Witch Hunt was the best one yet! Eighteen teams descended upon the streets of Seattle to score points, scare boys and share the message of stoke! This event is everything that’s good about skateboarding.
-
4/26/2018
Witch Hunt 2018 TeaserWomen skaters from around the globe are heading to Seattle May 4-6th for the Wheels of Fortune weekend, including the KOTR-inspired Witch Hunt!