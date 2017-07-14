Am Scramble 2017 Premiere Photos

Thrasher’s “Am Scramble 2017” trip was one of the heaviest of all time. You saw the article in the August issue of the mag, the video premiered last night in Long Beach and was followed up with a surprise offering from Element. Mason Silva’s Red Ballon which you can watch here. Am Scramble video coming to the web on Monday. —Joe Hammeke

Photos: Hammeke & Karpinski

Arrived at John Bradford studios and Element filmer, TM, master of the pop shove, Dave Hoang was outside manning the grill



Cole Matthews with a skewer of peppers



Grub is lookin' good



Ethan Loy knows sometimes you gotta feed the TM for all the times he’s fed you



August cover boy Ducky rollin' in followed by Spina Bifada Skater. Ducky recently went under the knife for his knee but don’t worry he’s already sitting on another video part that’s really heavy. He’ll be back in no time



Dwrex on the come-up



Master lensmen, Jon Miner and Mike Burnett



Sinner and Nick Garcia reviewing the days footy



Eat that shrimp



Crowd was getting thick outside



Corey Glick and Jamie Foy trying to make it inside



Solomon Mosley took the night off from checkin IDs at The Good Bar to work the door for Am Scramble 2017



An hour before showtime and near capacity



Axel Cruysberghs and Jamie Foy’s pro model debuts on the wall



Burnett hung all the photos of the tricks from the article in the August issue of Thrasher



Not sure if Element filmer Ryan Lee is more stoked on the free beer or that he’s talking to a couple girls



T-Funk is blown away by Mason Silva and Zion Wright’s heavy moves



Wherever there is beer Dave Duncan is near



Then it was time for the Am Scramble 2017 video



Max capacity



But wait there’s a bonus vid?



A sea of stoke



No way!



Balloon drop



Yes!!!



Ethan Loy charges through and Burnett approves!



SOTY approved and mom comes in hot with the beer dump



Louie brings in a hug



Mom and dad get in the mix



Time for a little refreshment



The entire team is stoked



Congrats ya big head



Yup, take it all in



Great job on the whole filming Mason his entire life thing. Ryan Lee was so stoked it was as if he turned pro too!



Frankie Villaini is stoked on his come-up



Evan Smith with the renegade shot gun



Popped it



T-Funk joins in



Ahhhh



Then Burnett told the guys to grab whatever photos they wanted from the wall. Foy grabs this gap to Smith of Ducky, a wise choice



While Doughnut goes right for the Zion Wright front feeble



Ducky knows it’s time to move quick



Grabbing some favorites



Girlfriend approved cover shot



That trip was awesome right?



Mason joins the wall of Am Scramble 2017 Pros



Now time to clean up the mess. Thanks Bradford for hosting us