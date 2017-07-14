Am Scramble 2017 Premiere Photos
Thrasher’s “Am Scramble 2017” trip was one of the heaviest of all time. You saw the article in the August issue of the mag, the video premiered last night in Long Beach and was followed up with a surprise offering from Element. Mason Silva’s Red Ballon which you can watch here. Am Scramble video coming to the web on Monday. —Joe Hammeke
Photos: Hammeke & Karpinski
Arrived at John Bradford studios and Element filmer, TM, master of the pop shove, Dave Hoang was outside manning the grill
Cole Matthews with a skewer of peppers
Grub is lookin' good
Ethan Loy knows sometimes you gotta feed the TM for all the times he’s fed you
August cover boy Ducky rollin' in followed by Spina Bifada Skater. Ducky recently went under the knife for his knee but don’t worry he’s already sitting on another video part that’s really heavy. He’ll be back in no time
Dwrex on the come-up
Master lensmen, Jon Miner and Mike Burnett
Sinner and Nick Garcia reviewing the days footy
Eat that shrimp
Crowd was getting thick outside
Corey Glick and Jamie Foy trying to make it inside
Solomon Mosley took the night off from checkin IDs at The Good Bar to work the door for Am Scramble 2017
An hour before showtime and near capacity
Axel Cruysberghs and Jamie Foy’s pro model debuts on the wall
Burnett hung all the photos of the tricks from the article in the August issue of Thrasher
Not sure if Element filmer Ryan Lee is more stoked on the free beer or that he’s talking to a couple girls
T-Funk is blown away by Mason Silva and Zion Wright’s heavy moves
Wherever there is beer Dave Duncan is near
Then it was time for the Am Scramble 2017 video
Max capacity
But wait there’s a bonus vid?
A sea of stoke
No way!
Balloon drop
Yes!!!
Ethan Loy charges through and Burnett approves!
SOTY approved and mom comes in hot with the beer dump
Louie brings in a hug
Mom and dad get in the mix
Time for a little refreshment
The entire team is stoked
Congrats ya big head
Yup, take it all in
Great job on the whole filming Mason his entire life thing. Ryan Lee was so stoked it was as if he turned pro too!
Frankie Villaini is stoked on his come-up
Evan Smith with the renegade shot gun
Popped it
T-Funk joins in
Ahhhh
Then Burnett told the guys to grab whatever photos they wanted from the wall. Foy grabs this gap to Smith of Ducky, a wise choice
While Doughnut goes right for the Zion Wright front feeble
Ducky knows it’s time to move quick
Grabbing some favorites
Girlfriend approved cover shot
That trip was awesome right?
Mason joins the wall of Am Scramble 2017 Pros
Now time to clean up the mess. Thanks Bradford for hosting us
