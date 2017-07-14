Thrasher Magazine

Am Scramble 2017 Premiere Photos

7/14/2017

Thrasher’s “Am Scramble 2017” trip was one of the heaviest of all time. You saw the article in the August issue of the mag, the video premiered last night in Long Beach and was followed up with a surprise offering from Element. Mason Silva’s Red Ballon which you can watch here. Am Scramble video coming to the web on Monday. —Joe Hammeke

 

Photos: Hammeke & Karpinski

 

01 750pxArrived at John Bradford studios and Element filmer, TM, master of the pop shove, Dave Hoang was outside manning the grill

02 750pxCole Matthews with a skewer of peppers

03 750pxGrub is lookin' good

04 750pxEthan Loy knows sometimes you gotta feed the TM for all the times he’s fed you

05 750pxAugust cover boy Ducky rollin' in followed by Spina Bifada Skater. Ducky recently went under the knife for his knee but don’t worry he’s already sitting on another video part that’s really heavy. He’ll be back in no time

06 750pxDwrex on the come-up

6b 750pxMaster lensmen, Jon Miner and Mike Burnett 

07 750pxSinner and Nick Garcia reviewing the days footy 

7b 750pxEat that shrimp

08 750pxCrowd was getting thick outside 

8b 750pxCorey Glick and Jamie Foy trying to make it inside

09 750pxSolomon Mosley took the night off from checkin IDs at The Good Bar to work the door for Am Scramble 2017

10 750pxAn hour before showtime and near capacity

11 750pxAxel Cruysberghs and Jamie Foy’s pro model debuts on the wall

12 750pxBurnett hung all the photos of the tricks from the article in the August issue of Thrasher

13 750pxNot sure if Element filmer Ryan Lee is more stoked on the free beer or that he’s talking to a couple girls

14 750pxT-Funk is blown away by Mason Silva and Zion Wright’s heavy moves

15 750pxWherever there is beer Dave Duncan is near

16 750pxThen it was time for the Am Scramble 2017 video

16b 750pxMax capacity

17 750pxBut wait there’s a bonus vid?

17b 750pxA sea of stoke

18 750pxNo way! 

19 750pxBalloon drop

19b 750pxYes!!!

20 750pxEthan Loy charges through and Burnett approves!

21 750pxSOTY approved and mom comes in hot with the beer dump

22 750pxLouie brings in a hug 

23 750pxMom and dad get in the mix 

24 750pxTime for a little refreshment

25 750pxThe entire team is stoked

26 750pxCongrats ya big head

27 750pxYup, take it all in

27B 750pxGreat job on the whole filming Mason his entire life thing. Ryan Lee was so stoked it was as if he turned pro too!

28 750pxFrankie Villaini is stoked on his come-up

29 750pxEvan Smith with the renegade shot gun

30 750pxPopped it

31 750pxT-Funk joins in

32 750pxAhhhh

33 750pxThen Burnett told the guys to grab whatever photos they wanted from the wall. Foy grabs this gap to Smith of Ducky, a wise choice

34 750pxWhile Doughnut goes right for the Zion Wright front feeble

35 750pxDucky knows it’s time to move quick

36 750pxGrabbing some favorites

37 750pxGirlfriend approved cover shot

38 750pxThat trip was awesome right?

39 750pxMason joins the wall of Am Scramble 2017 Pros

40 750pxNow time to clean up the mess. Thanks Bradford for hosting us 

