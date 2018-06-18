Figgy's "The Dose" Shoe Release
To celebrate the release of Figgy’s new Emerica shoe, the Dose, the whole team was invited over to Collin Provost’s backyard to hang out and session his concrete skatepark. Fully equipped with horseshoe pits, a swimming pool and a taco cart, it was the perfect spot for everybody to kick it. The session went strong ’til dark, then everyone headed to the Moose Lodge in Oceanside to see Petyr and Dream Catcher from Denver, CO, blow the roof off the joint. Thanks to Emerica and Figgy for the great time. Now go to your local shop and get Dose’d by Figgy! —Rhino
Hmm… what’s this?
Figgy’s new Emerica shoe, the Dose, is out. Go grab a pair
Andrew Reynolds made it down to Vista, noseblunt
Does Kader live in SD or is he just down here all the time? Frontside kickflip
The taco cart was firing
Photographer Tim Aguilar multi-tasking: eating a taco while sweeping the deck
Two gnarly skaters, Brandon Turner and Leo Romero
Stella Reynolds throwing some shoes
Stella and the Boss aka The Dad
Zach Allen catches a fish
Style for miles, Andrew
Kader’s new Baker shape is nine-inches wide. Works for him. Boneless
No stranger to Collin’s backyard, Jonno fastplant transfers off the tree
Ryan Hamburg backing Jonno up with a tail bash
Spanky boosting a FSO above the fire pit
Sole Tech’s Don Brown and Figgy
Justin and Dickson
Alright—time to party
Over at the Moose Lodge in O’side, Look Back Library’s Kevin Marks with all the Emerica-rider mag covers
Riley, Tony and his wife Catherine
O’Side resident shredders, Shea Cooper and Willis Kimbel
Petyr lit the place up
Bros from way back when, Tony and Figgy
Denver’s Cloud Catcher made the trip out and hammered out their set. Thanks for an awesome day, Emerica, and congrats on the Dose, Figgy! Trip on that
