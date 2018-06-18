Thrasher Magazine

Figgy's "The Dose" Shoe Release

6/18/2018
To celebrate the release of Figgy’s new Emerica shoe, the Dose, the whole team was invited over to Collin Provost’s backyard to hang out and session his concrete skatepark. Fully equipped with horseshoe pits, a swimming pool and a taco cart, it was the perfect spot for everybody to kick it. The session went strong ’til dark, then everyone headed to the Moose Lodge in Oceanside to see Petyr and Dream Catcher from Denver, CO, blow the roof off the joint. Thanks to Emerica and Figgy for the great time. Now go to your local shop and get Dose’d by Figgy! —Rhino

1 750pxHmm… what’s this?

2 750pxFiggy’s new Emerica shoe, the Dose, is out. Go grab a pair

3 750pxAndrew Reynolds made it down to Vista, noseblunt

4 750pxDoes Kader live in SD or is he just down here all the time? Frontside kickflip

5 750pxThe taco cart was firing

6 750pxPhotographer Tim Aguilar multi-tasking: eating a taco while sweeping the deck

7 750pxTwo gnarly skaters, Brandon Turner and Leo Romero

8 750pxStella Reynolds throwing some shoes

9 750pxStella and the Boss aka The Dad

10 750pxZach Allen catches a fish

11 750pxStyle for miles, Andrew

12 750pxKader’s new Baker shape is nine-inches wide. Works for him. Boneless

13 750pxNo stranger to Collin’s backyard, Jonno fastplant transfers off the tree

14 750pxRyan Hamburg backing Jonno up with a tail bash

15 750pxSpanky boosting a FSO above the fire pit

16 750pxSole Tech’s Don Brown and Figgy

17 750pxJustin and Dickson

18 750pxAlright—time to party

19 750pxOver at the Moose Lodge in O’side, Look Back Library’s Kevin Marks with all the Emerica-rider mag covers

20 750pxRiley, Tony and his wife Catherine

21 750pxO’Side resident shredders, Shea Cooper and Willis Kimbel

22 750pxPetyr lit the place up

23 750pxBros from way back when, Tony and Figgy

24 750pxDenver’s Cloud Catcher made the trip out and hammered out their set. Thanks for an awesome day, Emerica, and congrats on the Dose, Figgy! Trip on that
