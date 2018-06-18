Figgy's "The Dose" Shoe Release

To celebrate the release of Figgy’s new Emerica shoe, the Dose, the whole team was invited over to Collin Provost’s backyard to hang out and session his concrete skatepark. Fully equipped with horseshoe pits, a swimming pool and a taco cart, it was the perfect spot for everybody to kick it. The session went strong ’til dark, then everyone headed to the Moose Lodge in Oceanside to see Petyr and Dream Catcher from Denver, CO, blow the roof off the joint. Thanks to Emerica and Figgy for the great time. Now go to your local shop and get Dose’d by Figgy! —RhinoHmm… what’s this?Figgy’s new Emerica shoe, the Dose, is out. Go grab a pairAndrew Reynolds made it down to Vista, nosebluntDoes Kader live in SD or is he just down here all the time? Frontside kickflipThe taco cart was firingPhotographer Tim Aguilar multi-tasking: eating a taco while sweeping the deckTwo gnarly skaters, Brandon Turner and Leo RomeroStella Reynolds throwing some shoesStella and the Boss aka The DadZach Allen catches a fishStyle for miles, AndrewKader’s new Baker shape is nine-inches wide. Works for him. BonelessNo stranger to Collin’s backyard, Jonno fastplant transfers off the treeRyan Hamburg backing Jonno up with a tail bashSpanky boosting a FSO above the fire pitSole Tech’s Don Brown and FiggyJustin and DicksonAlright—time to partyOver at the Moose Lodge in O’side, Look Back Library’s Kevin Marks with all the Emerica-rider mag coversRiley, Tony and his wife CatherineO’Side resident shredders, Shea Cooper and Willis KimbelPetyr lit the place upBros from way back when, Tony and FiggyDenver’s Cloud Catcher made the trip out and hammered out their set. Thanks for an awesome day, Emerica, and congrats on the Dose, Figgy! Trip on that