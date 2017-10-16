Element Make It Count Global Finals 2017

Jarne Verbruggen is Pro! Element welcomes Jarne Verbruggen to the pro ranks with this killer part. Congrats Jarne!

Elemental Awareness Visits Pine Ridge Reservation Element visited the Lakota reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Check out the video here.

Element's "Make it Count 2017" Contest Enter to win an all expenses paid trip to Barcelona, Spain with the Element team to film a video part. Details here.

Mason Silva's "Red Balloon" Part Speed, power, finesse and explosive pop? Check, check, check and check! Mason Silva's Red Balloon part is a hellacious onslaught of powerhouse moves. Now that's how you go pro.