Element Make It Count Global Finals 2017
10/16/2017
The Element Make It Count Contest series is a global search for new, undiscovered talent that focuses on street skating. Help be a part of picking the grand prize of an Element sponsorship—watch and score each video part here.
9/16/2017
Jarne Verbruggen is Pro!Element welcomes Jarne Verbruggen to the pro ranks with this killer part. Congrats Jarne!
8/18/2017
Elemental Awareness Visits Pine Ridge ReservationElement visited the Lakota reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Check out the video here.
7/28/2017
Element's "Make it Count 2017" ContestEnter to win an all expenses paid trip to Barcelona, Spain with the Element team to film a video part. Details here.
7/14/2017
Mason Silva's "Red Balloon" PartSpeed, power, finesse and explosive pop? Check, check, check and check! Mason Silva's Red Balloon part is a hellacious onslaught of powerhouse moves. Now that's how you go pro.
5/17/2017
Element's Make It Count 2017Element just kicked off the 2017 Make It Count contest series where they're literally giving away trips to Barcelona for sick skating on instagram.