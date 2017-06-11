Deathwish Part One: Jamie Foy and Jake Hayes
11/06/2017
Jamie Foy’s reign of terror continues, while Jake Hayes rips down the curtains. Hide your family! These dudes are on the warpath!
10/30/2017
Halloween Hellride 6 VideoWe mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.
10/30/2017
Halloween Hellride 2017 PhotosDiamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. Check out some photos here.
9/23/2017
Rough Cut: Jamie Foy's "Am Scramble" FootageHe’s built like a linebacker and he’s blitzing skate spots on every down. Jamie went completely ballistic on the Am Scramble trip. Here’s a up-close look at the carnage.
9/23/2017
Jamie Foy Am Scramble InterviewFoy talks about his road diet, skinny jeans, hanging with Zion, angry citizens trying to stop a session, and much more. Read on.
9/14/2017
Formula Four Lock-InsSpitfire team rider Jamie Foy rides Formula Four Lock-ins. An asymmetrical shape wheel designed for more control.