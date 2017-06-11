Deathwish Part One: Jamie Foy and Jake Hayes

Halloween Hellride 6 Video We mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.

Halloween Hellride 2017 Photos Diamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. Check out some photos here.

Rough Cut: Jamie Foy's "Am Scramble" Footage He’s built like a linebacker and he’s blitzing skate spots on every down. Jamie went completely ballistic on the Am Scramble trip. Here’s a up-close look at the carnage.

Jamie Foy Am Scramble Interview Foy talks about his road diet, skinny jeans, hanging with Zion, angry citizens trying to stop a session, and much more. Read on.