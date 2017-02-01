Evan Smith's "Spitfire" Part

SOTY Party 2016 The 2016 SOTY party was a major rager! Thanks to everybody that came out, watched the vids or read the mag in '16. Skateboarding is the best shit ever.

Thrasher Radio: Ep. 54 Evan Smith The top-three list for SOTY was all tuff no fluff: Figgy, K-Walks and Evan Smith. While he don’t mind not being the “guy,” he’s just stoked to be on planet Earth having the time of his life. Listen to Mr. Smith talk about the road and the mag on the airwaves. —Jake Phelps

Best of 2016: Evan Smith To say Evan had a HELL OF A YEAR is an enormous understatement. From DC's "Time Trap" part, Element's "Zygote" video to every contest or street spot he encountered, Mr. Smith laid down the gauntlet. Two covers in a year!

Spitfire x Hawaii Puhi Mau Loa DLXHI flow team riders bringing the fire like lava all over da Hawaiian islands. Check it out.