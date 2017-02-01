Evan Smith's "Spitfire" Part
Evan Smith had a Hell of a Year in '16 and the cosmic crusader is already setting 2017 on fire! Trip out on this mind-altering part and start making your SOTY list now.
SOTY Party 2016The 2016 SOTY party was a major rager! Thanks to everybody that came out, watched the vids or read the mag in '16. Skateboarding is the best shit ever.
Thrasher Radio: Ep. 54 Evan SmithThe top-three list for SOTY was all tuff no fluff: Figgy, K-Walks and Evan Smith. While he don’t mind not being the “guy,” he’s just stoked to be on planet Earth having the time of his life. Listen to Mr. Smith talk about the road and the mag on the airwaves. —Jake Phelps
Best of 2016: Evan SmithTo say Evan had a HELL OF A YEAR is an enormous understatement. From DC's "Time Trap" part, Element's "Zygote" video to every contest or street spot he encountered, Mr. Smith laid down the gauntlet. Two covers in a year!
Spitfire x Hawaii Puhi Mau LoaDLXHI flow team riders bringing the fire like lava all over da Hawaiian islands. Check it out.
SOTY 2016: FinalistsAfter the heaviest year on record we're proud to announce our eight finalists for the 2016 Skater of the Year. Check the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote for who YOU think should take the only award that matters. Congrats to all our SOTY contenders! Ain't skating great?