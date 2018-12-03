Firing Line: Sascha Daley
3/12/2018
Sascha weaves through an appealing ledged landscape before hopping onto a sketchy bannister.
3/05/2018
Firing Line: Tom PennyThe word LEGEND has become a popular part of our lexicon, maybe a bit overused. However, when discussing Mr Tom Penny, the term will always apply, and this line in Barcelona is a gift from the Skate Gods.
1/29/2018
Firing Line: Mark SuciuThe man with the lightning-quick feet makes great use of some unique NYC architecture.
1/22/2018
Firing Line: Corey DuffelDuffman footy is always a treat and this high-speed line is pure gold. GO FAST!
12/18/2017
Firing Line: Carlos IquiCarlos flies through Philly by night, capping his line with an Iqui signature move.
12/11/2017
Firing Line: Tom SchaarMammoth Lakes is the moon and Tom Schaar is an astronaut sent to crush every crater before returning to Earth in this line for Lifeproof. Spinning is easier in space, apparently.