Firing Line: Sascha Daley

Firing Line: Tom Penny The word LEGEND has become a popular part of our lexicon, maybe a bit overused. However, when discussing Mr Tom Penny, the term will always apply, and this line in Barcelona is a gift from the Skate Gods.

Firing Line: Mark Suciu The man with the lightning-quick feet makes great use of some unique NYC architecture.

Firing Line: Corey Duffel Duffman footy is always a treat and this high-speed line is pure gold. GO FAST!

Firing Line: Carlos Iqui Carlos flies through Philly by night, capping his line with an Iqui signature move.